Fortnite Island Games Quest: How to complete all Prison Breakout challenges and earn free rewards

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost over and loopers are looking forward to the new season that is looking very exciting at this point. Massive leaks suggest Naruto and Dragon Ball Z collaborations are incoming in Fortnite along with major island changes.

Before Season 7 can wrap up, Fortnite players have a chance to grab a lot of Battle Pass XP by completing a few quests and challenges that have gone live a few hours ago. Epic Games added the Island Games in the final update of the season, v17.50.

There are a total of 16 quests for Fortnite players to complete and multiple cosmetic rewards on the line. Players will also earn a ton of XP that will help them push their Battle Pass progress in the last lap of Season 7.

All Island Games challenges in Fortnite

Listed below are all the 16 in-game challenges and rewards that players will unlock after completing the Island Games event:

Complete Island Games Quests (5) – On the Rise Emoticon

Complete Island Games Quests (7) – Wavebreaker Wrap

Complete Island Games Quests (9) – Qwerty Axe Harvesting Tool

Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble (5500) – 20,000 XP

Buy legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue Rumble (6) – 30,000 XP

Get eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble (50) – Drooly Spray

Buy weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout (5) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Get eliminations in Prison Breakout (25) – 20,000 XP

Deal damage while inside a “Prevalent” sedan in Prison Breakout (1500) – 30,000 XP

Assist teammate with eliminations in Finest 2v2 (750) – 20,000 XP

Deal damage from above in Finest 2v2 (2500) – Beachball Banner Icon

Deal damage with SMGs or Pistols in Red vs Blue Lava (5000) – 20,000 XP

Destroy enemy structures in Red vs Blue Lava (200) – 30,000 XP

Hunt wildlife in Wildlands Survival (30) – 30,000 XP

Seach containers, coolers, fridges, or tolls in Wildlands Survival (25) – 30,000 XP

Catch Zero Point fish or Vendetta Floppers from fishing in Wildlands Survival (10) – Starfish Banner Icon

The above challenges can only be completed in the fan-made creative modes given below:

Red vs Blue Rumble

Prison Breakout

Finest 2v2

Red vs Blue Lava

Wildlands Survival

The Island Games event will end in a week, right before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is concluded.

Edited by Ashish Yadav