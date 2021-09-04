Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event time: Full list of region-wise timings for Operation Sky Fire event

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is coming to a close, and fans are in for yet another spectacular live event. Epic Games recently teased 'Operation Sky Fire' as the official end to the current season, and the countdown for the event is already up in the sky.

Based on the countdown timer, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 will end on September 12 at 1.00 pm PT / 4.00 pm ET. This is when Operation Sky Fire begins, and players get to see the transition to Chapter 2 - Season 8 as the alien Mothership will be blown up by the IO.

Unfortunately, this live event is not going to be replayable. Therefore, players will have to log in to the game 30 minutes before the event starts to ensure they don't miss the upcoming event.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready?



Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET.



🔗: https://t.co/Slqznnr33d



❤️ this post to be reminded when the Event is live pic.twitter.com/wqRwQ9jgdf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

Fortnite Operation Sky Fire worldwide timings

Fortnite is a globally popular game with players from all around the world. All these players will be joining in to attend the Operation Sky Fire live event, and it would be easier for them if they knew the timings for their regions:

North America East - 4.00 pm ET North America West - 1.00 pm PT Brazil - 5.00 pm Rio time Europe - 9.00 pm BST/ 10.00 pm CEST Oceania - 6.00 am AEST/ 8.00 am NZST Asia - 1.30 am IST/ 4.00 am Singapore Time Middle East - 12.00 am UAE time

The aforementioned are the Fortnite Operation Sky Fire timings for all the servers in the game. Once again, players are advised to log in 30 minutes before the live event starts so that they don't miss out on the amazing show.

For content creators and players looking to relive the moments of Operation Sky Fire - note that replays for the event will not be available. Please take appropriate steps to record and archive your experience to share with everyone. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 3, 2021

What to expect from Fortnite Operation Sky Fire

The alien Mothership has been going around the island abducting POIs, and the IO has planned to put a full stop to the aliens' plans. Dr. Slone is going to send a bomb up to the Mothership and blow it to pieces.

At the end of Operation Sky Fire, several POIs on the map are going to be destroyed. This will give way to the Chapter 2 - Season 8 map, so players will not want to miss out on this Fortnite live event.

Also Read: 5 Fortnite collaborations coming up in Chapter 2 Season 8

Edited by Sabine Algur