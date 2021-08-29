5 Fortnite collaborations coming up in Chapter 2 Season 8

Epic Games has kept itself busy coming up with Fortnite collaboration ideas, especially after the whole Marvel crossover. Since then, players have seen the Season 6 collab filled with hunters like The Walking Dead, The Predator, The Mandalorian, and so many more.

The saga of collaboration has continued in Chapter 2 Season 7, as players have witnessed the arrival of the likes of Ariana Grande, Guardians of the Galaxy, J Balvin, and Will Smith. Fortunately, Epic doesn't plan to stop the collaborations here.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will also witness multiple stellar collaborations. There have been countless rumors about all the collaborations fans can expect in the upcoming season, including the likes of Naruto, Shang-Chi, and even popular pop star Lady Gaga.

Best Fortnite Season 8 collaboration rumors

From anime to superheroes and even singers, Fortnite has a stunning lineup of collaborations waiting for fans in the upcoming season. These start as early as the first week of September and will be spread over the course of the season.

5) Shang-Chi

The Shang-Chi collaboration has been heavily teased and is expected to arrive on September 2, the same day the movie hits theaters. Epic hasn't released any official information on the arrival of the character played by Simu Liu in 'Legend of the Ten Rings'. However, leakers have found in-game files hinting towards his arrival.

4) Other Marvel collaborations

Marvel has recently entered Phase 4, and various new superheroes are going to arrive in its cinematic universe. Epic Games has already decided to introduce Shang-Chi, one of the first heroes to arrive in the series of movies and TV shows, to the game. This could mean that the likes of Eternals or Fantastic 4 could also find a place in Fortnite.

3) Suicide Squad's Peacemaker

Suicide Squad 2021 did much better than its prequel and managed to become an instant fan favorite. Willing to capitalize on the hype, Epic Games might introduce a collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and it seems like Peacemaker, played by John Cena, is the popular choice.

RUMOR: We might get another Suicide Squad collab!



The Reddit insider who privately leaked the Bloodsport collab before its announcement also mentioned Peacemaker as a collab alongside Bloodsport.



Peacemaker's show comes out in January, so we MIGHT get a skin of him in January. pic.twitter.com/nDtWwh54VZ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 22, 2021

2) Lady Gaga

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 had a successful concert with a performance from popular musician, Ariana Grande. Epic Games wants to continue the concert trend as they attract millions of players worldwide. Therefore, Season 8 might see the arrival of superstar Lady Gaga in a concert of her own.

So far here’s what we got from Epic documents leak (Celebrities)



- J Balvin Icon series: ✅

- Ariana Grande: ✅

- Lady Gaga: ⏱ pic.twitter.com/7lsu2sWJar — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) August 19, 2021

1) Naruto

Amidst all the other leaks, the Epic Games vs Apple courtroom battle also leaked an upcoming Naruto collaboration in Fortnite. Naruto is undoubtedly one of the most popular animes out there, and a crossover can easily influence many players to join in. In fact, Naruto might not come alone and can also bring along some of the most popular characters from the show.

Out of these 5 Fortnite collaborations, which one are you most excited about?

Note: The article relfects the views of the writer.

