Fortnite leak has Lady Gaga fans beyond excited for an in-game concert

Fortnite has made a name for working with legendary artists. They had Travis Scott perform their very first virtual live concert, and then followed it up with Marshmello's showstopping reveal.

They recently debuted their Rift Tour with Ariana Grande gracing the stage. The event doubled as both a live concert and a device for progressing the storyline. Most recently, J Balvin, a Latin Grammy award-winning artist, received an Icon skin. Players had to complete a Cup challenge to unlock it.

J Balvin was the recent recipient of an Icon skin and a Cup for players to unlock it. (Image via Epic Games)

Now, new leaks are touting Lady Gaga as the next in line. Her fans and Fortnite players alike are all there for it, with sky high levels of excitement.

Lady Gaga fans are excited for her potential Fortnite debut

In the Epic v. Apple trial, lots of documents were leaked revealing many of Epic Games' future plans. The Rock, Naruto, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, John McClane, Samus Aran (from the Metroid franchise) and LeBron James were all leaked as potential arrivals.

Most of those skins have already made their way into the game, so it stands to reason that the rest of them are coming as well.

ICYMI: Epic Games were planning to collab with Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande for a Party Royale event last year but it didn't happen yet! pic.twitter.com/7kpRfF01f0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

Now, two of the three artists have made their way to Fortnite, giving even more confidence to the leak citing Lady Gaga's arrival. According to leaker TweaBR, the countdown is on for the 11-time Grammy award-winning pop artist's arrival. There are even rumors of an Ariana x Lady Gaga collaboration in Fortnite.

So far here’s what we got from Epic documents leak (Celebrities)



- J Balvin Icon series: ✅

- Ariana Grande: ✅

- Lady Gaga: ⏱ pic.twitter.com/7lsu2sWJar — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) August 19, 2021

The leak has been met with positive reactions. Both Lady Gaga fans and Fortnite players are excited about this reveal. Ariana Grande's concert brought Fortnite an influx of new users, owing to the singer's wide fanbase.

Now Lady Gaga, arguably even more popular than Grande, is poised to do the same. With excitement spreading like wildfire, some fans believe the concert will surpass performances given by Travis Scott, Marshmello and Ariana Grande.

no lies detected — Dale (@DeilDevil) August 25, 2021

Will Lady Gaga's concert be the biggest live concert in Fortnite history?

