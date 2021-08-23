Fortnite is getting Naruto, Dragon Ball Z and Lady Gaga skins

The collaborations continue to pile up for Fortnite. There was once a time when most Fortnite skins were original, and the majority of the players used those skins. Now, everywhere one looks in Fortnite, there is an Ariana Grande, an Iron Man, a Rick Sanchez or a Superman. That is only going to continue next season, according to new leaks.

These leaks accurately predicted Ariana Grande's skin and live concert. They predicted a Suicide Squad member, Bloodsport. They reported that Epic was in the process of obtaining the rights to Naruto for the Chapter 2 - Season 8 Battle Pass, which many other leakers have corroborated. Currently, new leaks are stating that not only Naruto but a Dragon Ball Z and Lady Gaga skin will be arriving in Fortnite.

Fortnite leaks Naruto, Dragon Ball Z and Lady Gaga

According to leaks coming from the Epic v. Apple trial, which have uncovered much of Epic Games' future plans, Lady Gaga will be following in Ariana Grande's footsteps at the end of the year.

Naruto's arrival has been heavily rumored for a while. Many leakers say he's coming next season and will more than likely be on the Battle Pass. In a leak that mentioned Naruto, Dragon Ball Z was also found in the files. Both crossovers are likely to happen next season.

These are pretty huge leaks. Many fans are growing tired of the collaborations, but it appears there is no end in sight for them in Fortnite. Each season seems to have more and more collaborations, creating bigger and bigger fanbases. Naruto and Dragon Ball Z have a massive worldwide following. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are two of the most popular artists on the planet.

Fortnite knows this and is going after them to broaden their audience as much as possible. It's hard to find fault in it, though it is significantly changing the game of Fortnite. These characters are often legitimate parts of the story, making their connection to Fortnite much deeper than a simple collaboration might suggest.

