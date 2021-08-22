Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: When does Season 7 end? Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 has been a massive hit among gamers. Everyone will accept the fact that Epic has worked beyond anyone's expectations, and the regular content updates kept gamers glued to the island.

The success of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 has raised the expectations of gamers. Fans are excited to see what tricks Epic is planning to play next season.

The developers are currently busy with the ongoing season and little has been discovered regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8. However, data miners have been able to provide some details regarding the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Naruto Uzumaki likely to feature as Battle Pass skin

Epic has not yet officially released any information regarding the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8. Usually, a new season features after the end of an ongoing season. However, the developers could extend it for a few days, thereby delaying the arrival of the next season.

Luckily, Epic has not yet confirmed the extension of Season 7. Therefore, it's safe to say that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 will begin right after Season 7 ends on September 12.

Gamers can expect the new Battle Pass trailer to drop on September 13 and the new season to kick off on that day itself.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 had several collaborations between Epic and popular culture names. Gamers expect the streak to continue in Season 8, and it has recently been revealed that Naruto Uzumaki may arrive as a Season 8 Battle Pass cosmetic.

The possibility of Naruto coming to Fortnite was first put to the public when the Epic v Apple documents were leaked. The documents explicitly mentioned Epic's intention to bring the popular anime character to Fortnite.

With both Superman and Wonder Woman making their appearances, fan are curious to know if other DC characters will feature anytime soon.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the arrival of DC characters in Season 8. However, one of the most popular aspects of Fortnite, Kevin the Cube, is expected to come back to the game after a long time.

With less than a month to go until Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 arrives, players are finding it difficult to control their excitement. They are advised to keep an eye out for significant changes to the game as Epic introduces elements from the upcoming season to ensure a smooth transition between the two seasons.

