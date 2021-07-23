When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 end?: Season 8 start date, Battle Pass leaks, and more

When does Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 end? The answer is uncertain depending on whether players love the game or dislike it. However, the official date is September 12th, 2021. According to the statistics, the current season is 47% complete.

Based on how previous seasons have worked out, Fortnite Season 8 should start sometime between September 12th and 13th. Having said that, there's always the off chance of things not panning out and the current season being extended for a while longer.

Season 7 is 47% complete. [51 days remaining] pic.twitter.com/ZXEXIzQWfK — Fortnite Season 7 Progress (@FNProgress) July 23, 2021

However, given that Fortnite 17.21 is already on the staging server, things seem to be going on course. Hopefully, season 8 will also begin without a hiccup. Now, with that being said, it's time to explore the various possibilities for the Fortnite Season 8's theme, Battle Pass, and storyline.

Fortnite Season 8: Everything you need to know

1) Theme

Based on the fact that Epic Games has been putting so much effort into the alien theme, it's very likely that it will transition into the next season as well alongside other new elements.

The theme itself may follow the aftermath of the alien invasion, and based on leaks, Kevin the Cube will make a return at the end of this season, which should usher in another dark phase for Fortnite and the island.

In addition to Kevin, it would seem that a new mechanic called "The Sideways" will release creatures and monsters into the game, which in turn may also see the return of Mechs.

Fortnite Season 8 Concept Part 3 [The Sideways]



Speculated for Season 8 are the sideways, portals that work like the Upside Down in Season 9 and can also spawn Fiends!



Would you like that idea? #FortniteSeason8 #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/ru0NTzYlq7 — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 23, 2021

2) Battle Pass

According to several leaks, members of the Justice League and Suicide Squad will be added to the game. It goes without saying that just like in the current season, these skins will also be available via the Battle Pass.

It would seem that in addition to another somewhat DC-themed season, the Battle Pass could also feature Naruto, a skin that has been requested by the Fortnite community for a while now.

Apart from the above-mentioned collaboration, other possible collaborations may include a few of those mentioned in the survey a while back. It's good to keep in mind, however, that collaborations don't always work out.

In a recent Fortnite Survey they ask a lot of Questions for what things people have heard of



TV Shows, Movies, Games, Books, Cartoons, Anime, Streamers, Youtubers , Video Game Characters etc



Will attach all questions to the post pic.twitter.com/WOMtPzbk6G — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) June 26, 2021

3) In-game events

While a supposed Ariana Grande concert is set to take place in-game soon, the information regarding the event's timing is unknown. Some sources state that it may happen following the Fortnite 17.21 update, while others suggest that it will happen next season. Nonetheless, the in-game event is long overdue.

Furthermore, there is a chance of players experiencing another Fortnitemares event as Fortnite Season 8 will be live through October and will probably end sometime after the festive season.

Found a clip I took on my birthday



Man Fortnitemares 2020 was so fun pic.twitter.com/Oxn0dyuvjh — Claygamer2003 (@claygamer2003) July 19, 2021

4) Map changes

While it's challenging to predict map changes, a Twitter user has a working concept for Fortnite Season 8's map, calling it "Fortnite Lunar."

Based on the concept, after the aliens gravitate parts of the moon on the island, several locations and POIs on the island now have low gravity biomes and feature space-related structures. In addition to the landscape change, a war of succession breaks out between two rival factions, who fight for control of the island.

Readers can view the ideation on the Twitter thread below:

Season 8: Lunar Story Synopsis, POI Information, & Loot Pool below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rRQjweHhTp — funniicat (@funniicat) July 22, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite masterminds Lachlan, LazarBeam, and Loserfruit join Bugha to test his new skin and emote in the game

Edited by Srijan Sen