Fortnite update 17.20 leaked files confirm the return of Kevin the Cube

Kevin the Cube, the iconic artifact from Fortnite Chapter 1, is all set to return to the game, as leaked files from the 17.20 update suggest.

It has been a while since this initially inexplicable artifact appeared in Fortnite and took players on a rollercoaster of suspense. First introduced during Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 5, this cube appeared near Paradise Palms on Friday, August 24, 2018, setting the wheels of the Crack Closure Event in motion.

This confusing and rather magnificent object had ancient symbols etched into it. It would even charge the shields of the players in addition to functioning as a jump pad, bouncing those who jumped on it or hit it.

The return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite is undoubtedly exciting for players, both old and new.

Also read: Every leaked Fortnite skin in update 17.20: Sleek Hologlyph, BreakPoint, Black & White Henchmen, and more

Kevin the Cube will be returning to Fortnite, but it might be in the next season

Toward the end of Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 5, this equally gorgeous and terrifying object started to disintegrate on the edge of Loot Lake, granting the lake its own properties. However, the following season confirmed that the Cube seems to be intact.

The presence of Kevin the Cube has been referenced in Chapter 2 of Fortnite, especially with The Spire Artifact, which is similar to the Cube. Therefore, Kevin's return is not exactly unexpected. It is really exciting nonetheless.

Also read: Everything new in the Fortnite update v17.20: Map changes, weapons, skins and more

According to prominent Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX, the 17.20 update added new Kevin the Cube sequences to the game files today, known as Cube Smack and Rune Vent.

New Kevin The Cube sequences got added back today!

- Cube Smack & Rune Vent



Along with a new Halloween Zombie named "ZigZag" + the ones that i leaked a while ago:

- Brute [Basic, Major, Mega, Exploding]

- Fiend [Basic, Major, Ranged, Poison]



All of this probably for Season 8! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

With the game well into Season 7 to add new plot points for this season, Fortnite will most likely not make this significant addition this season. However, since the origin of the Cube is presumably alien, it does fit well into the ongoing storyline of the game.

Furthermore, Glyph Master Raz, who morphed using the Spire Artifact, has disappeared from the game, raising further questions about the whereabouts of the artifact, and whether the Cube has some role to play in it.

Edited by Sabine Algur