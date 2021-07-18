Fortnite insider leaks plans for Season 8 and Chapter 3: Naruto, Ariana Grande, Mechs and new map

Recent leaks indicate that Fortnite island will undergo massive changes in Chapter 2 Season 8 and Chapter 3.

Fortnite Season 7 has kept gamers hooked with regular updates that have improved the gameplay significantly. Regular hotfixes have fixed minor glitches. New aspects that were added to the game have kept gamers engaged to explore the Alien-themed season.

Gamers have often wondered what awaits them in Fortnite Season 7. It was speculated that Epic will introduce several new aspects to the game. Recent leaks have confirmed the speculation regarding Fortnite Season 7, and also revealing the changes Season 8 and Chapter 8 will undergo.

Fortnite: Naruto Uzumaki coming to the island before the map changes

The popular Reddit mod, who goes by the name SmugMrMime recently revealed significant information regarding changes to Fortnite. The mod has a trusted source who reveals the internal details of Fortnite updates and events.

The events of Season 8 are quite surprising. It was revealed that Epic is trying to get Naruto Uzumaki for Season 8 Battle Pass. However, the developers are currently putting their efforts into the venture and nothing has been confirmed yet. The introduction of Naruto Uzumaki will also bring in the explosive Kunai weapon.

The Cube will be returning at the end of Season 7, which will be controlled by a character named Queen, who will play a significant role in Fortnite Chapter 3.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, gamers will come across a new entity called "The Sideways." It is speculated that this item is similar to Stranger Things and will possibly release monsters on the island.

The leak from SmugMrMime also revealed that Rideable Monsters/Mechs will be coming into the game. However, it is certain that this won't be coming into the game this season and gamers can expect it to arrive in Season 8.

The island will undergo a complete transformation in Fortnite Chapter 3. It has been revealed that the map will be completely redesigned as well.

Ever since Fortnite was released, gamers have been eager to find out the location of the mysterious Seven. Fortnite Chapter 3 will reveal the location of The Seven as we.

It has also been discovered that members of the Justice League and Suicide Squad will be added to the game. However, it has not yet been revealed which characters will be added to the game.

