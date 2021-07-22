Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Thanos LTM return, Fortnitemares 2021 and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks have revealed significant information regarding the new additions to the island. Data miners are having a tough time keeping up with all the leaks.

The developers have vowed to make Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 one of the best seasons ever in the history of the game. Epic Games has, without a doubt, been doing a great job in keeping up with its promise.

Regular updates and hotfixes have not only kept the game glitch-free but have also rolled out several new aspects that keep gamers glued.

The recent Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks indicate that there are several new additions to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks indicate the return of a popular event

Epic Games recently released the much-awaited v17.20 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Aside from rolling out a bunch of new outfits and in-game items, the developers have made several changes to the existing in-game items.

The recent Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks indicate that several Marvel characters underwent significant changes following the update. It was revealed that Thanos' abilities and camera sequences have changed considerably.

The developers also made changes to Captain America's Shield and Thor's Hammer. All the changes made to the Marvel characters have raised significant questions among the Fortnite community. Gamers speculate that a Marvel-themed LTM could be under development. However, players are yet to receive an official statement.

Here are some items that were updated yesterday:



- Thanos' Abilities & Camera Sequences

- Captain America's Shield (the weapon)

- Thor's Hammer (the weapon)

- Some Fortnitemares Zombies (they now die to water)

- Shadow Stones (they now make you swim faster) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2021

Players are advised not to raise their expectations as the changes could be minor bug fixes for these items.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks also indicate that the developers have updated certain aspects of Fortnitemares' Zombies. Zombies are now heavily affected by water and succumb when they come in contact with it.

Fortnitemares is scheduled to arrive in October 2021 during the Halloween season. Players will be able to witness the changes made to the Zombies when the event goes live.

The Shadow Stones have also been updated following the Fortnite v17.20 update that was released recently. They now help players swim faster in the game.

