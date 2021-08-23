Fortnite leaks reveal possible Peacemaker skin, J. Balvin Icon Series emote premiere and Mothership crash landing in Misty Meadows

With Fortnite Season 7 coming to an end, loopers can expect some huge surprises to drop soon. While not all of them will be dropping out of the sky in a blaze, they are going to be exciting nonetheless.

It would seem that Epic Games will soon be releasing the Icon Series emote for J. Balvin, alongside another skin for one of the members of Task Force X. By the looks of it, the current season is going to wrap up with a lot of new cosmetics and Icon Series items.

I'm sure eventually we'll get more Task Force X skins in fortnite, maybe in battle passes or later on as item shop but for rn we'll have to wait — Burble (@burbleyuh) August 15, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 leaks are becoming harder to see these days

1) Let there be "Peace"

Much like the Carnage skin rumor, ShiinaBR has yet again received word from the Reddit insider who leaked Bloodsport. According to the new rumors, another Suicide Squad collaboration is going to be taking place soon.

Based on the information, it would seem that Peacemaker will be getting his own in-game skin in the month of January, when his show airs. Given that Bloodsport was released a few days prior to the movie, fans can expect the skin to drop before the upcoming show.

RUMOR: We might get another Suicide Squad collab!



The Reddit insider who privately leaked the Bloodsport collab before its announcement also mentioned Peacemaker as a collab alongside Bloodsport.



Peacemaker's show comes out in January, so we MIGHT get a skin of him in January. pic.twitter.com/nDtWwh54VZ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 22, 2021

2) World premier of J. Balvin's Fortnite Icon Series emote

After conquering the Colombian music scene, J. Balvin is now set to conquer the world of Fortnite as well. His Icon Series emote will be revealed in a few hours, and loopers can watch the premiere on his official YouTube channel:

In addition to the Icon Series emote, his Icon Series skin will also come with a total of three styles for players to choose from. One will feature his basic attire, while the other two will be over the top with a lot more special effects.

Although the J. Balvin Icon Series set does not have a release date as of now, given that Fortnite Season 7 is ending soon, loopers might be able to see the set in the Item Shop before the final update occurs on August 31.

Here are all the J Balvin ICON skin variants in one image. 2 images to the left are by @DrCacahuette so thanks to him! pic.twitter.com/Vvriy6WKw2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

3) Crash and burn

Dr. Slone is planning to take down the Mothership, and no one seems to know where it's going to crash land. Given its size, it's not feasible for it to land anywhere on the island without covering the entire map.

While many leakers suggest the location to be Misty Meadows, taking into account the size of the Mothership, it's just not possible, unless blown to pieces in the sky itself. Alternatively, it may just crash on the coasts of the island or the edges, creating a new underground POI.

just one question



that ship is 3x bigger than the map, how it gonna work if it crash into the island then we %100 getting a new biome next season. this island survived everything but can't survive from that thing — fitzy (2 days🎂) (@FitzyLeakz) August 17, 2021

With that said, the hypothesis that the Mothership will crash land on the island is rather unfathomable for the most part. Nonetheless, with about three weeks left to go, hopefully more information will soon be revealed by data miners and leakers.

Overview of Dr. Slone's plan:

Dr. Slone is planning on taking down the Mothership in the near future. This is everything we know about her plan so far, which could take place at the end of Season 7 in the Finale event or before that.



my speculations, It's possible to see the 🛸crash/land on Misty Meadows. pic.twitter.com/EdeGeFXmbb — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) August 22, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map leak reveals multiple new locations

Edited by Sabine Algur