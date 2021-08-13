Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Carnage skin postponed, new Icon Series emote and interactive blog canceled

Keeping up with the tradition of integrating trends into Fortnite, it would seem that yet another Icon Series emote will be coming to the game soon. Alongside the new emote comes bad news, however, as the highly anticipated yet rumored skin gets postponed.

In addition to the emote and skin, it would seem that Epic Games wanted to get to know the community better but decided to scrap the project due to unknown reasons. That being said, here are some of the latest leaks for Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks bring some bad news

1) Let there be Carnage

Venom 2 has been postponed to mid-October, along with the chance of getting the new Fortnite Carnage skin as well. According to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, it was rumored that the Carnage skin would be added to the game when the movie is released.

Much like Bloodsport, who was only showcased and later added to the game prior to The Suicide Squad movie being released, if the Carnage skin is indeed added, it will be showcased prior to the movie being launched - or not at all.

The "Venom 2" movie has been postponed from September 24 to October 15.



It is strongly rumored that Carnage, who plays a big role in the movie, will be added to the game when the movie is released.



So if Carnage gets added to the game, don't expect his arrival in September. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 12, 2021

However, if the skin does come to Fortnite, it will be the perfect addition to the upcoming rumored Fortnitemares event, which will undoubtedly be featured in-game for the month of October.

2) Fortnite may add another Icon Series emote soon

French singer Carla Lazzari is set to receive her own Icon Series emote in-game on 21 August 2021. Although the information comes from a French news website, leakers haven't been able to confirm the same.

According to a French news website, French singer "Carla" will get her own ICON emote in Fortnite on August 21. 👀



The ICON emote will use the song "Bim Bam Toi" if this news turns out to be true!



(Thanks to @Ikran____ & @InfoFortniteFR for making me aware of this) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 12, 2021

Based on the information at hand, the Icon emote will use the song Bim Bam Toi. The song is well known and used by many on French TikTok. However, players and fans will have to wait for more leaks to confirm this news.

0:33 to 0:47 will 100% be the emote!

Source: This part was the most used song on French TikTok for all of 2019 — Adem | Durrr Burger Director (@AdemTheZer0) August 12, 2021

3) Epic Games scraps interactive blog

According to prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games was working on comments for their blogs, but by the looks of it, the project was scrapped. This feature on the official blog would have more than likely allowed fans and players to interact and leave comments for the developers to read.

Epic might be working on comments for their blog posts, here are some strings from it:



- Add a comment

- Please login to place a comment

- Report this comment

- Edit your comment

- Remove your comment

- Reply

- Sort

- Something went wrong while fetching comments for this post — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) August 12, 2021

Furthermore, HYPEX goes on to say that the blog may have been canceled due to the fact that some players are toxic, and this feature would have been abused by many. While several fans even agreed to the statement, one had a unique idea quoting,

"I know people are going to hate this but I don’t care little kids are so toxic they just want attention. If Epic Games does do a blog post for the game Fortnite only content creators should only get access to type in the blogs they work with Fortnite and they won’t be toxic."

I know people are going to hate this but I don’t care little kids are so toxic they just want attention. If epic games does do a blog post for the game Fortnite only content creator should only get access to type in the blog they work with Fortnite and they won’t be toxic. — 𐀔ᰔ➶ (@JonathanDylla) August 12, 2021

I can’t imagine how many “dead game”s and “🤡 don’t care”s I would have seen.. it’s for the better tbh — TheSmileGuy (FREED FROM THE CURSE) (@GuySmileThe) August 12, 2021

While the ideation is no doubt good, the entire end goal concept of a public blog for fans would, either way, not be viable if only certain members of the Fortnite community would have been given access.

