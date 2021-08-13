Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Carnage skin postponed, new Icon Series emote and interactive blog canceled

Keeping up with the tradition of integrating trends into Fortnite, it would seem that yet another Icon Series emote will be coming to the game soon. Alongside the new emote comes bad news, however, as the highly anticipated yet rumored skin gets postponed.
In addition to the emote and skin, it would seem that Epic Games wanted to get to know the community better but decided to scrap the project due to unknown reasons. That being said, here are some of the latest leaks for Fortnite Season 7.
Fortnite Season 7 leaks bring some bad news
1) Let there be Carnage
Venom 2 has been postponed to mid-October, along with the chance of getting the new Fortnite Carnage skin as well. According to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, it was rumored that the Carnage skin would be added to the game when the movie is released.
Much like Bloodsport, who was only showcased and later added to the game prior to The Suicide Squad movie being released, if the Carnage skin is indeed added, it will be showcased prior to the movie being launched - or not at all.
However, if the skin does come to Fortnite, it will be the perfect addition to the upcoming rumored Fortnitemares event, which will undoubtedly be featured in-game for the month of October.
2) Fortnite may add another Icon Series emote soon
French singer Carla Lazzari is set to receive her own Icon Series emote in-game on 21 August 2021. Although the information comes from a French news website, leakers haven't been able to confirm the same.
Based on the information at hand, the Icon emote will use the song Bim Bam Toi. The song is well known and used by many on French TikTok. However, players and fans will have to wait for more leaks to confirm this news.
3) Epic Games scraps interactive blog
According to prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games was working on comments for their blogs, but by the looks of it, the project was scrapped. This feature on the official blog would have more than likely allowed fans and players to interact and leave comments for the developers to read.
Furthermore, HYPEX goes on to say that the blog may have been canceled due to the fact that some players are toxic, and this feature would have been abused by many. While several fans even agreed to the statement, one had a unique idea quoting,
"I know people are going to hate this but I don’t care little kids are so toxic they just want attention. If Epic Games does do a blog post for the game Fortnite only content creators should only get access to type in the blogs they work with Fortnite and they won’t be toxic."
While the ideation is no doubt good, the entire end goal concept of a public blog for fans would, either way, not be viable if only certain members of the Fortnite community would have been given access.
