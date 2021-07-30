Top 5 Fortnite skins that are coming out in 2021

Fortnite is known for its unique building mechanics, over-the-top storylines, pop culture integration, and above all else, its line-up of absolutely amazing skins and cosmetics.

While not all the skins created are loved by the community, and some get ignored entirely due to various reasons, a few shine bright and have become symbols within the game's fanbase.

Thank you Epic! & @FortniteGame ! You all did an awesome job on Ava / Summer Skye! Can't wait to get her in game🙏🏽❤️ (& if you like her too, please consider using code: NolloBandz in the shop💖) Thank you everyone! #TeamAva #ArtsVeryAlive https://t.co/ZpDBVejbS4 — nollobandz🏔 (@nollobandz) July 28, 2021

Unfortunately, the Fortnite item shop works on a rotational basis, and some skins, once vaulted, don't see the light of day for months or even years. Thankfully, many new skins are regularly added to help fill the void and give fans something to look forward to.

With that being said, here are some of the most hyped-up skins in Fortnite that loopers are eagerly looking forward to seeing and owning in-game in 2021.

Top 5 Fortnite skins that players could see very soon in-game

5) The Foundation (Epic Rarity: 1,600 V-Bucks - Unreleased)

The Foundation was blasted out of the Spire at the beginning of Fortnite Season 7 and is yet to appear as an NPC or skin in-game. Although it was rumored that the skin would come as part of the Crew pack in July, that position was taken by Loki, and now Skye in August.

The skin won't be coming out until sometime during Fortnite Season 8, which is due to start mid-September. Hopefully, Epic Games won't hold back this skin from fans much longer.

the foundation skin does have a no cape style that should mean that we are getting the foundation skin in the item shop

Img via @HYPEX#FortniteSeason6 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/5aiAsDoX1Q — ZaydersFN (@zaydersFN) March 21, 2021

4) Carnage - (Unknown Rarity: 1,600 V-Bucks - Rumored)

In mid-June, prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR stunned the community with a leak that left players with high hopes. In a tweet, it was revealed that a possible Carnage skin will be coming to Fortnite soon.

The possibility cannot be ruled out as Venom is already featured in the game, and Thanos and Loki were also recently added. Given that the new Venom movie comes out in September, loopers could perhaps see the skin being added within the first few weeks of Fortnite Season 8.

RUMOR: A Carnage skin could be coming to the game in the coming months.



This was stated by a source that has been correct in the past, but I'm still going to mark this as a rumor since plans can always change.



Carnage will be part of the new Venom movie coming out in September. pic.twitter.com/JA4hb6f8zy — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 15, 2021

3) Travis Scott - (Icon Series: 1,500 V-Bucks - Vaulted)

Travis Scott has been vaulted for a while, and despite not being added back to the item shop on Astronomical's first anniversary, loopers are confident that the skin will be featured before the year is out.

While leakers have not yet provided hard evidence to back up the claim, Epic Games is often unpredictable and may release the Travis Scott skin sooner than expected.

This right here is astronomical 🤯



Grab the Travis Scott Outfit and its T-3500 Style in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/gBhbcNJ3Vj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 23, 2020

2) Bloodsport - (Epic Rarity: 1,600 V-Bucks - Unreleased)

With Harley Quinn already in-game and Superman being part of Fortnite Season 7's battle pass, it comes as no surprise that the developers decided to add Bloodsport to the game as well.

The Bloodsport skin drops on August 3rd, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, two days before the new Suicide Squad movie is released in the United States. Judging by how things are going, loopers could see a few more DC character skins coming to the game soon.

1) Ariana Grande - (Icon Series: 1,500 V-Bucks - Rumored)

The diva is set to debut in Fortnite on August 6th during the Rift Tour, and the hype cannot be contained. Although prominent design artist D3NNI has showcased various versions of her skin on Twitter, loopers are yet to see an official skin for Ariana Grande as of yet.

ARIANA GRANDE X FORTNITE [ SKIN CONCEPT ]



Been working on this concept for a while now and it's finally complete! This was literally so much fun to create and trust me.. there will be plenty more Ariana Grande related art pieces coming soon…



Let me know what you guys think! ♡ pic.twitter.com/wVGNePYdxi — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) June 22, 2019

✨ARIANA GRANDE - FORTNITE ICON SERIES SKIN CONCEPT✨



This concept has been in the works for a while now and it’s finally complete! Tried to make this a mix of Ariana’s aesthetic but still keeping true to Fortnite’s art style.



Hope you like it! 💗 pic.twitter.com/OShmaV92cS — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) August 15, 2020

However, following the 17.21 update, data miners uncovered that the event, set to take place in a few days, will feature at least two new cosmetics, one of which will be Ariana Grande.

The event will have at least 2 cosmetics with it, and most likely challenges.. Here's the icon! pic.twitter.com/FHMmevYwkJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article are those of the writer.

Also Read: Fortnite Ariana Grande concert to be a 5-day show similar to the Travis Scott event, suggest new leaks

Edited by Srijan Sen