Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Carnage Skin, upcoming Venom collab, and more

Unexpectedly amidst a DC collaboration comes Fortnite Season 7 leaks about a possible collab with a well-known character from Marvel Comics.

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the Carnage skin could be coming to the game in the next few months. However, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt, as not all Fortnite Season 7 leaks come to pass. ShiinaBR also mentions that this could be a rumor, since plans always change. Nonetheless, the possibility of another collaboration with Marvel is beyond exciting for fans.

RUMOR: A Carnage skin could be coming to the game in the coming months.



This was stated by a source that has been correct in the past, but I'm still going to mark this as a rumor since plans can always change.



Carnage will be part of the new Venom movie coming out in September. pic.twitter.com/JA4hb6f8zy — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 15, 2021

This also fits in with the narrative that the Batman collaboration is coming to an end, and with Marvel releasing movies back to back this year, Carnage could make for an excellent addition to the item shop, or perhaps even to the Battle Pass as a secret skin next season.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Let there be Carnage

While the leak itself cannot be confirmed at the moment, ShiinaBR has been right in the past regarding collaborations in Fortnite.

The leaker's source, who provided this insight into the Carnage skin, also provided information about the Rick and Morty collab before it happened. Nonetheless, a pinch of salt is always advised when looking at Fortnite Season 7 leaks.

I’m so happy to have Rick in Fortnite, I love Rick and Morty! 😁 #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/s7qyDL5F3W — ReddestJade (@ReddestJadee) June 9, 2021

Going back to the issue at hand, it can be safely assumed that the Carnage skin won't be released in Fortnite Season 7, as the movie only comes out five days after it ends. But on the flip side, if the alien invasion ends with the season, the premise of having an alien symbiote skin in-game makes no sense.

It remains to be seen whether or not this collaboration will take shape, however, fans are already hyped up in anticipation. The possibility of having a reactive symbiote skin in Fortnite is well worth the hype.

Fans want Fortnite x Spiderman collab before Carnage

While the Fortnite Season 7 leaks suggest Carnage is coming, fans are more eager about having the friendly neighborhood Spiderman in-game.

Given the amount of material related to Spiderman that has come out in the last few years, loopers are anticipating the collab to happen. Some are even speculating that the Spiderman skin will come alongside Carnage, if and when the collaboration occurs.

PETER PARKER DANCE PLEASE pic.twitter.com/gXo8vYB1ry — Icy, but real Icy. Icier, if you feel so inclined. (@icyfireball100) June 15, 2021

If this Fortnite Season 7 leak turns out to be true, players could potentially see a lot of Marvel characters come to the game. However, nothing is set in stone, and just like how the Samus Aran collab didn't work out, maybe the Carnage skin will also remain a rumor in the end.

