Fortnite Season 7 leaks: No Gravity Biome, new consumable/crafting material, and mobility item code-named "Alpaca"

The early Fortnite Season 7 leaks indicated the possibility of new biomes in the game, but none could be found when the new season went live. While there were a few map changes, new NPCs, weapons and items, the biomes remained the same.
According to HYPEX, that could change very soon. The new Fortnite Season 7 leaks showcase a brand new biome known as the "No Gravity Biome."
While there's no timeline provided at the moment, given how anti-gravity weapons were teased during the Season's Trailer and leaks confirmed their existence, a new biome with low or no gravity doesn't sound too far-fetched.
The Fortnite Season 7 leaks are not just limited to a new biome, as it has been further revealed that a new consumable/crafting material, alongside an item code-named "Alpaca," may also be coming to the game. So, without further ado, it's time to declassify these mystery items.
No Gravity Biome, and new consumable/crafting material
According to HYPEX a "No Gravity Biome" may be coming to the game, which will feature low or perhaps no gravity at all. The leak also states that the area where the biome is situated will have water, which makes the Aftermath aka the Crater a potential candidate for the new biome.
In addition to the new biome, a new consumable or crafting material will also be introduced in-game. HYPEX suggests that the trees, at the purple mutation spots located across the island, will serve as potential consumables and crafting material.
Given that Epic Games is trying to make the crafting system more accessible, the possibility of adding new crafting recipes and materials in-game is very high.
Codename Alpaca
Apart from the biome, the new Fortnite Season 7 leaks even tease the possibility of a new throwable item code-named "Alpaca." According to HYPEX, the name in the files may not even be the final name, as Epic Games uses random codenames to throw people off.
When thrown, the item will create a no gravity area after hitting the target. Players will also be launched into the air if they keep jumping in the area. It's unclear if this item will create a no gravity area just for opponents or for all players in the vicinity.
Hopefully, players won't have to wait long to use this item. Given that Fortnite 17.10 is coming out next week, there is a small chance that the new item may be released by then.
