Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Coral castle will be destroyed and reveal ancient fossils 

According to the Fortnite Season 7 leaks from a few days ago, it was revealed that Coral Castle would be destroyed. While it was speculated that the Alien Mothership would do the deed, there was no confirmation to back up this claim.

According to a new leak, after Coral Castle gets destroyed, multiple craters and cracks will appear at the location. By all means, the only thing capable of causing this much destruction at the moment is undoubtedly the Mothership.

As seen during the Fortnite Season 7 trailer, the Mothership beamed the entire Spire and the surrounding area up into the air before obliterating it. Likewise, it's possible that Coral Castle will meet the same fate.

The Mothership's shadow is already being cast on the minimap, which indicates that it'll be here soon. Going by speculation, Coral Castle could be wiped out sometime between the end of June and mid-July.

The most interesting thing about these Fortnite Season 7 leaks is not the location being destroyed. By all means, locations and POIs being destroyed in-game is just another day for loopers. What catches the eye here is the fact that something appears on the ground after the destruction.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks reveal ancient fossils buried under Coral Castle

According to the Fortnite Season 7 leaks, after Coral Castle is destroyed and the water is drained out via the cracks in the ground, ancient fossils will begin to appear sometime after. This is really peculiar as fossils in Fortnite at the moment solely relate to dinosaurs in Season 6.

It's unclear why these ammonite fossils are appearing in the first place. Surely, this texture can't be random. If the Mothership will indeed blow up the area, the chances of finding fossils would be slim. Which brings up the question: "What exactly is going to happen to Coral Castle?"

Based on the Fortnite Season 7 leaks which show the textures, the Mothership would cause too much destruction and level the area. However, according to the image revealed by HYPEX, structures are still present in the location, just badly damaged.

Given these details, could it be that Coral Castle will be ground zero for the alien invasion? Perhaps, rather than destroying the location, the aliens are simply removing the water to make it into a proper landing zone.

Despite the speculation, nothing can be said for certain without an official statement from Epic Games or more detailed Fortnite Season 7 leaks on the topic. For now, loopers will just have to wait until events unfold.

