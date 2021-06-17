Fortnite YouTuber shows what could've happened after 'The Foundation' escaped The Spire

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass trailer revealed that the Foundation has escaped the Spire. Loopers were curious to know its whereabouts and uncover the storyline following his escape.

Recently, a popular YouTuber has speculated about what could have happened to the Foundation.

Gamers also had their first public interaction with Dr. Slone, who was leading the attack against the Alien Invasion. However, users were curious to know what happened to the Foundation.

This article will reveal the details and discuss the Foundation in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: The Foundation has escaped the Spire

The Battle Pass trailer revealed that the Spire has been completely destroyed. The remnants of the Spire were scattered nearby and a crater had formed at the location.

The destruction of the Spire raised another significant query among gamers. The Foundation was trapped inside the Spire. However, he was nowhere to be seen following the explosion.

Aliens have invaded Fortnite! Check out the new Battle Pass trailer to get a look at all the new gear you'll be able to unlock in Season 7, including Superman and Rick Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/HZdTCL0aJY — IGN (@IGN) June 8, 2021

The Foundation's absence in Fortnite Season 7 has led to a lot of speculation among gamers. Some believe that he has escaped the loop, while others believe that he was destroyed in the explosion.

GibbsonTV, a Fortnite YouTuber, recently revealed a concept video regarding the Foundation's whereabouts. The YouTuber shows that the Foundation has escaped the Spire and has been washed away.

The Foundation gains consciousness and walks towards the island. Gamers will recognize the POI, as it was the spawn point of Orelia in Season 6.

The Foundation was approached by another character wearing a similar kind of armor and carrying a Rail gun. The encounter was not pleasing to the Foundation and the video reveals that he ends up punching the character.

The cliffhanger leaves loopers to their own imagination. It could have been any looper that approached the Foundation and got punched. This could indicate that gamers will be required to defeat the Foundation to unlock any secrets regarding the Spire.

#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 Something to note about The Foundation, when he was falling to the ocean his visor is off, but in the second shot his visor is turned on. Not sure if this was intentional but this may mean he's conscious and ok but is now stuck deep underwater pic.twitter.com/WJ1HVQJbVD — Nebula (@NebulaFN) June 12, 2021

The character could have been a member of the Seven as well. Gamers will remember that Agent Jonesy was ousted from the IO and dismissed off his duties. However, the Foundation ended up helping him in Fortnite.

The Foundation sealed itself within the Spire in order to stabilize the Zero Point. It could be that a member of the Seven has come to his rescue following the destruction of the Spire.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod