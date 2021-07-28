Fortnite Ariana Grande concert to be a 5-day show similar to the Travis Scott event, suggest new leaks

A live concert event is long overdue in Fortnite. Epic Games has made several changes to the map and added significant items to the game, but the absence of such a spectacle has bugged gamers for long.

However, it was recently revealed that they could expect a Fortnite Ariana Grande concert soon. Several leaks reported that the developers have already started testing the concert, and it is only a matter of time before Epic drops the dates of the event.

Recently, data miners have leaked a major change that will be coming in Fortnite. Ever since it came out, several players have speculated that it confirms the possibility of a Fortnite Ariana Grande concert.

Fortnite Ariana Grande concert: Event likely to follow the footsteps of Travis Scott

A few weeks ago, popular data miners reported that Epic has been working on a social tab to be added to the Fortnite loading screen.

Fans were elated with the news as it promised to provide them with the opportunity to communicate with in-game friends easily. It was also reported that gamers could communicate and sign up for various events with friends and followers.

OMG FORTNITE X ARIANA GRANDE 😍🤍🧚🍵 pic.twitter.com/bP9qYEZKeP — Hitomi (cat era) (@hxtomiii) July 27, 2021

The developers did not reveal the probable release date of the social tab. However, a popular data miner recently gave a glimpse of the Fortnite social tab, which seemingly consists of five different tabs with dates and times of various regions.

The five tabs led to a lot of speculation among players regarding the live event. The Fortnite Travis Scott live concert was also a five-day event.

So, five different dates and times in the alleged social tab indicate that the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert could be a five-day affair, similar to the Travis Scott event.

Epic has not yet confirmed the news, and gamers are advised to wait for the official announcement before jumping to conclusions.

Live concert events are extremely popular among loopers. The publisher has already conducted two major live event concerts, and they've been massive hits.

While Marshmello started off the tradition, it was Travis Scott who stole the show with his live concert in Fortnite. Gamers have been disappointed with Epic for not introducing any more live concert events.

Before @ArianaGrande joins the Fortnite Concert squad let me know which one was your favorite so far?



Travis (RT) vs. Mellow (LIKE) pic.twitter.com/UJUSNzxhly — T I T O S ✪ (@RealTitos) July 22, 2021

The recent revelations of the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert have excited fans. The possibility of the event happening for five days has raised their expectations.

Since a live concert is being conducted in Fortnite after a long time, players can expect the developer to tie up all the loose ends and make it a grand success.

