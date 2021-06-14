Top 5 Fortnite skins not worth the V-Bucks

Over its existence, Fortnite has released hundreds of skins for players to purchase that alter their appearance in-game. Some have seen incredible ratings, while others have been turned away as players' least favorite skin to buy.

Microtransactions in Fortnite allow players to spend money on these in-game cosmetics, but there are a few skins that players regret buying. Whether it be the lackluster appearance or high cost, here are the top five skins in Fortnite that aren't worth their cost.

Top 5 Fortnite skins players regret buying

#1 - Fly Trap

Image via Epic Games

Released back in Chapter 1 Season 4, Fly Trap hit the Fortnite market at a whopping 2,000 V-Bucks. This has been one of the highest skin costs ever seen, forcing players to dish out massive amounts of in-game currency.

Nah the fly trap is the worst skin ever power chord is soo much better then alot of the new skins — BigPcPro (@KINGMONKEY_45) July 16, 2018

On top of that, the skin has seen major complaints and has been labeled as one of the worst-looking skins Epic Games has released. Many players say it's one of the worst skins to buy, especially for the price.

#2 - Circuit Breaker

Image via Epic Games

Circuit Breaker also tops the list as one of the worst-looking skins in Fortnite and sees complaints with every market release. It's a male version of the Cipher skin that basically looks like a rehash of the default skin.

Fortnite can u please refund my v-bucks I accidentally bought the circuit breaker I meant to buy the cipher. Please refund my v-bucks — Big Dubby (@AidenDaGreat4) April 13, 2018

Some players thought they were buying the Cipher skin and immediately regretted the Circuit Breaker skin. Though many deem it a rare skin, it's not worth the 1,200 V-Bucks when it comes back through the rotation.

#3 - Beastmode

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite's Mechanimal set brought the Beastmode skin along with it, but it's widely regarded as the clunkiest and ugliest skin ever released. It almost looks like someone tossed a bunch of junk together from Junk Junction back when it was around.

@FortniteGame I missclicked preview styles and clicked buy now on the beastmode skin, I really dont like it and would appreciate if I can get a refund. I went to support and got the same copy paste reply twice now. — Elliot Min (@min_elliot) March 27, 2019

It costs 1,500 V-Bucks to unlock and comes with an equally bulky Back Bling that gives enemy players a field day when spotting it. This skin simply isn't worth the cost of buying it.

#4 - DJ Bop

Image via Epic Games

DJ Bop comes in at a wild compilation of colors and fabrics that cost 2,000 V-Bucks, a high price for any skin. The Fortnite skin released in January 2019 saw a good bit of hype surrounding it, but the excitement didn't last long.

@FortniteGame Let’s make a vault for all the bad skins. Same concept as the bad weapons that are in the weapon vault. The first skin in the bad skin vault will be DJ Bop — Remove DJ Bop (@DJBopSucks) December 3, 2019

When this skin comes back around, players can save their 2,000 V-Bucks for something much cooler. Some players claim it's a good skin and that they love it, but many complain about its cost and appearance.

#5 - Peekaboo

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite's Peekaboo skin launched with the Party Parade set and had many players feeling their skin crawl. It's been mentioned as the game's creepiest skin and is only for players who want to scare the opponent away rather than beat them.

@FortniteGame @EpicGames Accidentally bought the peekaboo skin and had no refunds left,lost 1500 vbucks. I am pissed!! — Cool Bunger (@prowler_jax) March 26, 2019

The Peekaboo skin has seen some excitement and requested to be brought back to the shop, yet it's losing value in players' eyes. It's not quite as unpopular as the other skins on this list, but it still makes the top five due to its cost of 1,500 V-Bucks and lackluster appearance.

