Fortnite: How to check how much money you've spent on your account

A popular method to obtain the latest loot in Fortnite is to utilize the in-game shop with the game's currency, V-Bucks. Purchasing cool skins, funny dances, and unique gliders, among other things, can add up over time if players don't keep an eye on the tab.

Players with a relatively large collection of cosmetics may find the process of adding up their costs up difficult. Fortunately, a website called Fortnite.gg has the tools capable of calculating the exact cost of a player's footlocker.

How to count the cost of the Fortnite Footlocker

Image via Twitter

To add the sum of all purchases on a player's account, navigate to Fortnite.gg and find the drop-down menu in the top left. Click on "My Locker" after signing up into an Epic Games account.

From there, players can view their collection of skins and other cosmetics while seeing the total amount of money spent to collect it all. Bundles that they've purchased for Fortnite are also shown on the website, adding in a total cost for everything.

As updated as I can get it.



Fair bit missing and a lot will probably change but better than nothing - https://t.co/nNROxgDgYH — AussieAntics (@AussieAntics) May 20, 2021

To keep players' information safe, Fortnite.gg has partnered with Epic Games and removed the Sign-In feature after realizing the risk of a data breach. They've released a tweet stating that nothing has been compromised and that the feature caused a bit of confusion.

I removed the new Sign In feature because it caused a lot of confusion.



NO accounts have been compromised and I'll work with Epic Games to make sure everyone is safe 👍



Thanks again to you all for your incredible support today 🤗 — Fortnite.GG (@FortniteDotGG) April 8, 2021

Fortnite strongly suggests enabling the two-factor authentication login to keep players' accounts as safe as possible. Multiple scams and data breaches in the past have likely caused Fortnite.gg to remove the sign in feature.

Epic Games has stepped in to help with the issue and is currently working with Fortnite.gg to create a system that is safe for players to use. As soon as a safe method arrives, players can review their footlocker for peace of mind.