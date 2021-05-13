How to get the Street Shadow bundle in Fortnite for free

The Street Shadow bundle is one of the newest bundles to be introduced into Fortnite. Data miners believe that this bundle will be available for free exclusively to PC players only.

Although the bundle hasn't gone live yet, it was added to the game files after the 16.40 update, and may go live in the Item Shop very soon. Data miners also believe that this bundle is part of the Epic Games Store loyalty program.

When is the Street Shadow bundle coming to the Fortnite Item Shop?

There is no official announcement of a release date, but by all indications the Street Shadow bundle should be available in the Fortnite Item Shop soon. Popular data miner iFireMonkey stated that the bundle was initially scheduled to be exclusive to next-generation consoles only. However, the developers decided to make it PC exclusive as there are exclusive bundles for all other platforms, but PC hasn't received any.

The Street Shadow bundle will have some really easy and interesting missions for players to complete in order to unlock different cosmetics that are a part of the bundle.

As mentioned before, this bundle is part of the Epic Games Store loyalty program. This was something that was revealed in the documents that were leaked during the court battle between Epic Games and Apple. This loyalty program involves rewarding players in Fortnite and Rocket League for using the Epic Games Store.

Keep in mind, right before v16.40 launched I talked about how Epic wanted to have a "Loyalty Program" on the Epic Games Store for Rocket League & Fortnite:https://t.co/tprgq5PgdT — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 11, 2021

The idea behind the entire loyalty program is to get people to use the Epic Games Store slightly more than Steam. Since Fortnite isn't available on Steam, it only makes sense to include Rocket League as well.

Players love freebies, and Epic Games doesn't really hand out freebies in Fortnite, especially not skin bundles like these. This is a very strategic way for them to increase their user base, not only in Fortnite but in the Epic Games Store as a whole.

However, the Street Shadow bundle hasn't gone live yet, and will hopefully go live sometime during this season. It'll be really interesting to see what kind of freebies Epic Games plans on handing out to its consumer base, and how it affects their numbers.