5 toxic traits that most Fortnite players are guilty of

It isn't a secret that the popularity of Fortnite has brought with it some toxicity among its players.

Toxic traits are found all over gaming. The battle royale genre has seemingly taken toxicity to new heights. Fortnite is not innocent, with its cosmetics and emotes being some of the main culprits.

Many players will admit they have done something toxic, or associate themselves with some toxic traits while playing Fortnite. There is just something about the game that can bring out the worst in the best of players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top 5 toxic traits that Fortnite players demonstrate

5) Exploits

Bugs, glitches and exploits happen in every game. Fortnite is no exception. When players learn of a new bug or exploit that can benefit them in the game, it doesn't take long for everyone to start using it. This is definitely a toxic trait.

4) Blaming the game

Toxicity can come in many forms. Fortnite players are quick to blame the game and its mechanics when they don't perform well. It is either Epic Games' fault or the fault of the game itself. Whether it "didn't let them build" or the "gun is glitched," Fortnite players just can't acknowledge when they have been outplayed.

3) Pickaxing

Using a harvesting tool to slash away at newer Fortnite players is certainly toxic. Yes, it can often be the only way to escape a situation early on in the game, and that is fine. But those who drop in just to pickaxe the life out of others with no intention of finding a gun right away are super toxic.

2) Emoting after eliminations

Emoting is a fun way to show off your collection in Fortnite. However, those emotes quickly became a way to embarrass one's enemies. Emoting upon knocking a player or straight out eliminating them is extremely toxic, no matter what anyone says. Everybody does it.

1) Raging

Raging can happen in a variety of ways. Smash the controller. Force quit Fortnite. Scream at the top of your lungs. Fortnite causes players to rage in some of the most ridiculous ways. Even if raging is common, it is definitely a toxic trait that Fortnite players exhibit.

