Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Chris Hemsworth skin, Back to School cosmetics, and Epic Games trolls data miners

It would seem that Epic Games has managed to outsmart Fortnite data miners, and while no harm was done in the process, leakers will now have to take every bit of new information with a pinch of salt.

Ironically, despite Epic "trolling" leakers, they have uncovered a new skin alongside potential free cosmetic rewards from an upcoming LTM.

Remember that time when people genuinely thought family guy was coming to fortnite? — SP👀CE (@spoocecimo) August 12, 2021

These Fortnite Season 7 leaks are explosive in nature

1) "I will get you home, mate"

Based on recent leaks, the skin, codenamed "Dusty," will soon be featured in-game and is set to be based on Chris Hemsworth's character from the movie Extraction.

Much like his character in the movie, the leaked outfit also features a tattoo on the arm. It's a dead giveaway and a 100% guarantee that the skin belongs to none other than Tyler Rake, a former Australian SAS, who became a mercenary for hire.

As spotted by @gameshed_, This "Dusty" skin is Chris Hemsworth's character from Extraction "Tyler Rake"



One of the 100% guaranteed signs of this is the tattoo on the arm! pic.twitter.com/FBxGwQ24Va — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2021

Ironically enough, Donald Mustard tweeted out last April, suggesting that Tyler be added to the game. Suffice to say, the collaboration was in plain sight, and yet no one saw it coming till now.

Hey Joe. Maybe we should put Rake in Fortnite and find out 😎 https://t.co/oQIlMJtnCO — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) April 25, 2020

2) Epic Games trolls leakers

The Fortnite community is an amalgamation of fans, players, concept artists, leakers, and, of course, data miners who play a vital role in decrypting and showcasing content much before it's set to go live.

Truth be told, they play a vital role in hyping up the game and keeping the community active on social media. However, the folks at Epic decided to have some fun and troll them for gags.

Was told a year ago by someone at Epic that they would start trolling dataminers. This is what he was talking about. — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) August 12, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker FNBRUnreleased, the developer has been trolling leakers all along by adding Family Guy to the game files as a joke. Given that data miners manage to leak so much information, this would be a fun way to hit back at them and have some fun.

Now, if the Family Guy collaboration is a joke and is not coming to Fortnite at all, it's left to see how many more files inside the game have been simply added to throw data miners off track.

3) "Back to School" cosmetics leave fans confused

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX brought to light a new potential upcoming LTM, which will offer Back to School cosmetics and free challenges. Loopers who partake in the event may receive the Doodler Wrap as a potential reward.

Reminder that the "Back To School" cosmetics & free challenges could be added next update because school starts soon for most people, and the Doodler wrap is a part of those free challenges.



What other cosmetics are you hoping for from this limited time event? pic.twitter.com/wQrOev5Y0E — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) August 12, 2021

Now, while LTMs and free rewards are not uncommon, several users have ironically pointed out why a weapon wrap would be featured as a "Back to School" reward.

Given the circumstances, Epic may have to rethink the cosmetics that it will give out for free to loopers who partake in this event or may incur backlash from the community yet again.

Oh no oh no oh no no no no no — Wart (@Rewart_Raichu) August 12, 2021

Also read: How to get Free Guy skin in Fortnite Season 7: Release date, timing, how to redeem, and more details

Edited by Ravi Iyer