Fortnite update 17.40 leaks: RPG game mode 'Saturn', Kevin the Cube, new map and more

Epic Games is all set to launch Fortnite update 17.40 by next week. Based on everything that has been leaked about the upcoming update, it seems like it is going to bring major changes to how players have been playing the Battle Royale game.

One of the earliest leaks came from the recently concluded Fortnite Rift Tour. Players noticed an image of Kevin the Cube on the Chapter 2 map, which gave them a ray of hope that the popular cube will once again return to the game.

Since the Fortnite cube marks the peak of the Battle Royale game, it makes absolute sense to reintroduce it ahead of the total transformation of the game. However, the possible return of the cube might not be the biggest part of the upcoming update.

Everything rumored to arrive in the Fortnite 17.40 update

The biggest part of the upcoming 17.40 update is the rumored open-world game mode. The rumors originally began after something similar was discovered during the Epic Games vs. Apple courtroom trial. Now, they seem closer to reality after two new images have emerged from the game files.

Around 15 minutes ago, a new LTM image for an LTM called "Saturn" has been added to the API.



Normally, these images are used for Creative LTMs but this image looks.. very unusual.

According to popular leakers on Twitter, the upcoming Fortnite update has over 700 test builds for the 'Saturn' LTM as compared to the 400 that were introduced ahead of the Rift Tour. This will give players an idea about the massive size and importance of the upcoming 17.40 update.

v17.40 currently has 700 builds (versions) on testing servers while the last update (Rift Tour) didn't even have 400 test builds.



I really wonder what's going on there.. 😳

Fortnite Saturn LTM

The Saturn LTM is a heavily teased open-world game mode coming to the Battle Royale, and it has got players excited. Epic Games has pledged to expand the Fortnite ecosystem beyond the BR game mode and this is certainly the right move in that direction.

For the two teaser images that have emerged from the leaked Saturn LTM that Epic Games is currently testing, it seems like Fortnite will be getting new weapons, POIs and quite possibly its own boss battle.

We now have 2 teasers, we can see:



- Possible new weapons?

- Arrow in the back

- A giant monkey in the background

- Temple POIs/Landmarks in the back



All of these hint towards the open world game mode they talked about in the Apple lawsuit but we'll have to wait and see..

Upcoming Fortnite map changes

The Battle Royale game is headed by Donald Mustard, and the Fortnite curator recently dropped an exciting reveal in one of his Instagram posts. According to Donald, some fascinating new stuff is coming to Fortnite at the break of Season 7 ahead of Chapter 2 - Season 8.

Donald Mustard posted on IG that there will be CRAZY story-related stuff happening towards the end of Season 7 & in Season 8 👀

Many fans are hoping to receive major map changes like those in the initial Chapter of Fortnite, and it can very well be a possibility.

