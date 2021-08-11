Fortnite is testing a new game mode that could change everything

The Epic Games vs. Apple trial documents have revealed that Fortnite might be getting a sandbox RPG mode. As it turns out, the developers were very serious about those plans: Yet another leak from the game files of the current update contains a lot more information on a new game mode being tested.

Data miners have discovered two new images that have been added to the files for an upcoming LTM codenamed Saturn. They predict that these images are part of an open-world game mode that Epic is currently testing and might be bringing to Fortnite soon enough.

The test files have over 700 builds, which means that it is an extremely large area. It might also come with new weapons and Fortnite's own boss, which is evident from merging the two leaked images together.

A strange teaser appears to be added to the API titled LTM Saturn Playlist!



When merged both of the 2 images so far look like this! pic.twitter.com/FemB98VI21 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 10, 2021

Open-world Fortnite game mode to soon be a reality

Epic Games revealed that it had been working on an open-world game mode for Fortnite when it was up against Apple in the infamous court trial. Popular leaker HYPEX had released some images back then, but it was still doubtful if the developers were serious about such a game mode.

could this be related pic.twitter.com/X83fUGFVPs — JustNatan (@JustNatanAlt) August 10, 2021

Fortunately, the recently leaked images provide a new ray of hope for fans about the future of Fortnite. Many players and even major streamers such as Ninja and TimTheTatman had quit Fortnite, citing that the game is dull and repetitive. According to them, there were no interesting elements left in the game that could motivate players to stick around.

However, an open-world game mode with an interesting storyline is just what the doctor ordered. Epic Games is finally going beyond the Battle Royale genre with Fortnite, which is definitely going to attract many more players to the game.

In the Epic Games v Apple court documents they mention one of their return to growth plans which is: "Go beyond Battle Royale - open world simulation sandbox" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 10, 2021

A new Fortnite ecosystem?

An ecosystem with an open-world sandbox RPG and a Battle Royale game that is hopefully free-to-play will ensure players get to enjoy Fortnite however they like it without being forced to play a game that becomes repetitive over time.

We now have 2 teasers, we can see:



- Possible new weapons?

- Arrow in the back

- A giant monkey in the background

- Temple POIs/Landmarks in the back



All of these hint towards the open world game mode they talked about in the Apple lawsuit but we'll have to wait and see.. pic.twitter.com/nh77y96vWC — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 10, 2021

All we know about the upcoming Saturn LTM that Epic is currently testing, is that it might contain new weapons such as bows and arrows as shown in the image, a Fortnite gorilla boss and new POIs. Hopefully, the upcoming 17.40 update that arrives next week will shed some more light on the Fortnite open-world RPG mode.

Also Read: When is Juice WRLD coming to Fortnite: Skin, expected release date, leaks, and more

Edited by Sabine Algur