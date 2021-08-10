When is Juice WRLD coming to Fortnite: Skin, expected release date, leaks and more

Ever since his death, fans have been asking for a Fortnite tribute to popular hip-hop star Juice WRLD. While a Juice WRLD concert would be the perfect form of tribute, fans are hoping for at least one skin dedicated to the late rapper.

When Epic Games released the initial teaser for the recently concluded Fortnite Rift Tour, they used the song Come and Go by Juice WRLD ft. Marshmello as the background score for the trailer. This further fueled rumors that the late rapper might finally be getting a Fortnite skin after all.

The leak of a Rift Tour Post Launch video also hinted toward a much-awaited Juice WRLD collaboration. Therefore, fans have since been expecting a Fortnite Juice WRLD skin.

When will the Fortnite Juice WRLD skin arrive?

As of now, a Fortnite Juice WRLD skin remains more speculative than proven. However, the force of this speculation is stronger than ever. This begs the question, when will the skin finally arrive?

The chances of a Fortnite Juice WRLD skin arriving in Chapter 2 - Season 7 seem extremely low. The season already has its secret outfit, which is Superman. Therefore, a major outfit arriving without an event doesn't make sense.

Fortunately, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 isn't far away and the possibility of Juice WRLD being the secret outfit for the upcoming season can't be denied. Therefore, players might have to wait for at least a month till September 13 to 14, which is when the next season is expected to arrive.

Fortnite after the Rift Tour

The song from the late rapper was certainly enough to inspire people to demand a Fortnite x Juice WRLD collaboration. However, while fans wait for Epic Games to deliver on this, they can enjoy the upcoming collaboration with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Gamora and Star Lord skins will arrive in Fortnite on August 14. A Gamora Cup will arrive on August 11 to give players a chance to get the skin early.

Edited by Sabine Algur