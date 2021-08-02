Is a Juice WRLD Fortnite concert happening in Season 7?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost in its final lap but new content is constantly being added to the game. With the Rift Tour just a few days away, the Fortnite Ariana Grande skin has already been announced.

The official teaser for the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite was released on August 1st and it looks pretty dope.

However, along with the much-awaited skin, there is also something else that fans noticed in the teaser for the Rift Tour in Fortnite. In what seemed to be a wonderful tribute to the late rapper and singer, the background score for the teaser was Come and Go by Juice WRLD ft. Marshmello.

Possible Juice WRLD concert in Fortnite?

The popular Juice WRLD song in a Rift Tour post launch video brought up speculation regarding the possibility of an in-game Juice WRLD concert. The video was brought forward by popular Fortnite dataminer iFireMonkey.

It's safe to say that the community is stoked at the very idea of having a Juice WRLD x Fortnite collaboration.

@FortniteGame we want juice wrld concert rn — Fortnite News (@RxcoilFortnite) August 1, 2021

We are getting juice wrld in fortnite lets fucking go im actually super hyped for the rift tour https://t.co/Lmg61YYWdB — lunar_fares destroyer (@Faresdestroyer3) August 1, 2021

streets sayin theres gonna be a juicewrld fortnite concert pic.twitter.com/dy7Yx1n6aK — Teen 乂🫂 (@atbnyx) August 1, 2021

While some are more than happy to speculate on a Juice WRLD concert in Fortnite, others are even hoping to see an in-game Juice WRLD skin.

IF JUICE WRLD WAS ADDED AS A FORTNITE SKIN ON GOD I WILL NEVER TAKE IT OFF. @FortniteGame — NorCal Bella🕊 (@iGirlyBella) August 1, 2021

Please Juice WRLD icon skin fortnite — Elemental is so dam sad (@ElementalWtf) August 1, 2021

The prospect of a Juice WRLD skin does seem very exciting, but many in the community feel that it would be unethical on Epic Games' part to release a skin based on the rapper after his demise.

Nah I don’t think that’s a good idea, sure playing his music that’s cool but trying to make money off of a skin of juice is scummy — aidan 💙 (@aidanl20062) August 1, 2021

However, even a Juice WRLD concert in Fortnite is just speculation as of now, but there are multiple possibilities on what could happen.

Juice WRLD, the popular rapper and singer of "Lucid Dreams," saw his untimely demise at the young age of 21 following a seizure in Chicago.

Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite

The details of the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite were revealed on August 1st, 2021. The skin will appear in the game on August 4th, after the Item Shop resets.

Ariana Grande's Skin & Set arrives in the Item Shop on August 4 at shop reset! (2 days before the event) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 1, 2021

There are two confirmed style variants of the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin, but the community expects more. However, each style variant will include the signature Ariana Grande high ponytail. Furthermore, there will also be in-game cosmetics that come along with the skin, such as a pickaxe and a back bling.

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite will come to an end on September 12th, 2021.

Edited by Allan Mathew