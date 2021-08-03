Fortnite 17.30 update highlights: Polka Dot Man, Grabitron Gun, Task Force X, and more

The much-awaited Fortnite 17.30 update is here, and with it, some patch notes related to the new content that could be coming to the game soon. According to leakers and data miners, this patch focuses on the Rift Tour event and cosmetics.

In addition to cosmetics, the much-awaited Grabitron gun, or simply the gravity gun, will also be added. Keeping this aside, leakers have also begun noticing data within encrypted files that could relate to a character from Suicide Squad.

While Bloodsport is set to be released, leakers predict it could be an entirely new character skin altogether.

Polka-Dot Man (Suicide Squad member) might be encrypted in the files currently. (via @FNinformation)



Keep in mind, the Reddit insider mentioned we would get the entire Suicide Squad / A lot of them. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 3, 2021

Given that the Reddit insider spoke about the possibility of more characters from the movie coming to Fortnite, these leaks could very well come true. With that being said, it's time to check out some early leaks from the Fortnite 17.30 update.

Fortnite 17.30 update patch notes shed light on some fantastic new content coming soon

1) Grabitron or Gravity gun

Fortnite players won't have to wait for leaks to confirm if this weapon is coming in-game, as Fortnite's official Twitter handle has already revealed that it will be added following the Fortnite 17.30 update.

The Grab-Itron Weapon will be available in tomorrow's Update! #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/N8rBoD2JCS — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) August 2, 2021

Gamers will be able to use this weapon to lift objects and shoot them at opponents. Damage will be multiplied based on object size and material type.

In essence, a large metal object will do more damage than a large wooden object.

2) Polka Dot Man

A fan-favorite member of the Suicide Squad known as Polka Dot Man may be coming to the game following the Fortnite 17.30 update, according to prominent Fortnite leakers ShiinaBR and FNinformation.

While this is just a rumor at the moment, given Fortnite's collaboration with DC over the last season and the current one, Polka Dot Man may indeed be coming to the game soon.

According to @ShiinaBR & @FNinformation, Polka-dot Man (From the Suicide Squad) may be encrypted in the files! pic.twitter.com/Vp2h1ECakq — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) August 3, 2021

3) Task Force X

It would seem that in addition to Bloodsport and Polka Dot Man, players are going to see more characters from Suicide Squad coming to Fortnite soon, and quite possibly a Task Force X bundle.

New set has been added called "Task Force X", we might see MORE Suicide Squad skins after Bloodsport 👀🔥 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 3, 2021

While there is no confirmation regarding the same, given that Harley Quinn is in-game and Bloodsport will be dropping in soon, it wouldn't be too outlandish to imagine Task Force X coming to the game by the end of Fortnite Season 7.

Task Force X, nicknamed the Suicide Squad by Deadshot, is a government-sanctioned expendable black-ops unit founded by Amanda Waller that enlists incarcerated supervillains to undertake high-risk, covert missions in exchange for commuted prison sentences. — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) August 3, 2021

