Which skins could Naruto in Fortnite bring with him?

The recent Epic Games vs. Apple trial has leaked various Fortnite concepts, including skins from the popular anime Naruto. There were various leaks in the documents uncovered during the trial, many of which later got added to the Battle Royale. This makes Naruto coming to Fortnite pretty much a done deal.

If a Naruto collaboration is coming to Fortnite, the lead character of the same will definitely appear in the game as a character outfit. He is unarguably one of the most popular anime characters.

However, fans of the series will not be content seeing only Naruto in Fortnite. He could possibly be accompanied by some other popular characters from the anime to offer fans a range of options to choose from.

Top characters who could arrive with Naruto in Fortnite

5) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze is Naruto's father. He sacrificed his life in the Nine-Tailed Demon Fox's Attack to seal a part of the Nine-Tails into his son. He is a popular character from the series, and if the collaboration is on a much bigger scale, he could certainly be a part of the skins that arrive with Naruto in Fortnite.

4) Sakura

Sakura Haruno, or Uchiha, as fans like to call her, is one of the most controversial yet popular characters from Naruto. She might be the only female character on the list. However, as we have seen, Epic Games loves to add a pair of male and female characters for every collaboration.

3) Madara

Madara is unarguably the coolest looking character in the anime, and his conversion into a Fortnite skin could be absolutely amazing. Madara's character has had a lot of development throughout the series, also making him one of the popular characters in Naruto, thus increasing his chances further of joining the Fortnite collaboration.

2) Sasuke

Sasuke's inspiring story in Naruto makes him yet another possible skin that could be a part of the collaboration when it finally arrives. Not to mention, Sasuke, too, had a pretty sick vibe to his aesthetic, much like other members of the Uchiha clan.

1) Itachi

Itachi Uchiha is the main antagonist of the anime and certainly a top contender to arrive beside Naruto in Fortnite. Ranging from his looks to his popularity, Epic Games has every reason to release an Itachi skin in Fortnite when the next season arrives.

