When is Naruto skin coming to Fortnite: Expected release date, price, and more

The recent court battle between Epic Games and Apple revealed a few possible collaborations that may soon be coming to Fortnite. Since there's no confirmation if the collaboration has been entirely scrapped, there's a possibility that Naruto Uzumaki may join Fortnite island soon.

During the course of the court battle, a document displaying Epic Games plans until the first quarter of 2021 was revealed. People spotted a lot of collaborations that were delayed. One of those is Naruto.

Is Naruto coming to Fortnite?

A Naruto collab was also supposed to happen in Season 5 but did not happen YET!!



(via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/Sonf89sueW — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

There is no definite answer. The document that was leaked didn't confirm any date for the arrival. Nor did it have any visual assets of the skin. All it had was an image of the character from the anime.

However, the Neymar Jr. collaboration that went live this season was initially scheduled for the third quarter of 2020. LeBron James and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson collaborations were scheduled for December 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

A Metroid / Samus Aran collaboration was planned for Chapter 2 - Season 5 but never made it into the game (yet!)



(via @yuzushiraishi) pic.twitter.com/6CeKlkivl6 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

The LeBron James collaboration may be live soon, but there's no word on a collaboration with The Rock yet. Many fans have been speculating that The Rock is The Foundation, the leader of the Seven in Fortnite. All these instances indicate that the collaborations mentioned in the document are being delayed, so there's still a chance that players might get to see Naruto in Fortnite.

If the Naruto x Fortnite collaboration is successful, it could open doors for more characters from the Naruto universe to join the game. Fans would probably love to see Jiraiya in Fortnite.

if naruto gets in fortnite that opens the floodgates for literally any anime character ((goku)) — andrew (@swagboxing) May 4, 2021

Having Jiryaiya in the game makes perfect sense because he was Naruto's mentor. Both characters are equally popular. For now, this is all speculation. Only time will tell if they come true.