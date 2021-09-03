Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Everything we know so far

Epic Games should be ready to release Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 in less than two weeks, and according to leaks, there is a lot in store for fans.

Starting off with another spectacular live event, players are going to see massive changes to the map, new characters central to the storyline, and loads of new crossovers.

The latest leaks surround the 'Operation Skyfire', which is the name of the live event for the conclusion of Chapter 2 Season 7. A countdown for the live event is soon going to appear on the map, and according to theories, the IO is planning to blow up the mothership.

Whether this would force the aliens to depart is still a mystery. However, through the course of the live event, many POIs will end up being destroyed. These will be replaced by new POIs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, as a new storyline begins.

EXCLUSIVE: Fortnite: Sky Fire (9.12.21)



Attractions are set on the basis of IO. She has a plan to end the invasion once and for all. Are you ready?

Get ready for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on September 12 at 4pm et https://t.co/gGikRkJBCe



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/EDT2F5iTdE — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) September 3, 2021

Everything planned for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The alien mothership in Fortnite is going to be destroyed by the IO, and it is going to fall out of the sky, breaking off into different pieces and smashing into certain POIs.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map changes

Misty Meadows, Dirty Docks, and Pleasant Park are the three locations that are going to be destroyed by the mothership. They are going to be replaced by Cubes, Pyramids, and Crash Site.

These are only a few POIs currently leaked. However, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map could look much different from what the leaks suggest, and players will have to wait for the season to release to know for sure.

Kevin the cube returns

One of the most popular leaks surrounding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is the return of the popular Kevin the Cube. Several leaks point towards the cube's arrival, including the orbs in Chapter 2 Season 7.

Chapter 2 - Season 7 of Fortnite feels like it has flown by so fast.



Excited to see what Chapter 2 - Season 8 brings! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 31, 2021

There is also a skin inspired by Kevin the Cube in addition to the rumored 'Cubes' POI that will be a part of the Fortnite Season 8 map.

New skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Several new crossovers have been teased that are going to arrive in the upcoming Season. Ranging from Shang Chi to Naruto, fans can expect some of their favorite characters from pop culture to be a part of Fortnite.

Certain leaks also point towards the rumored arrival of a Lady Gaga concert in the game, and it could certainly be a welcome change following the success of Ariana Grande's Rift tour in Fortnite.

