After Fortnite Ariana Grande concert, another star is set to perform in Chapter 2 Season 8

The latest Fortnite leaks reveal that Epic Games is going to introduce yet another popular singer for a concert in Chapter 2 Season 8.

ShiinaBR, a popular Fortnite leaker on Twitter, recently mentioned that yet another female singer is going to take the stage in the battle royale game after the Ariana Grande concert. The singer will be added to the game in the far future, perhaps as part of the Fortnite Rift Tour 2022.

A new female singer will be added to the game in the long-term future, according to @qCandywing & Donald Mustard!



Could this singer be part of a Rift Tour 2022? 👀 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

Donald Mustard hints at another Fortnite concert in Chapter 2 Season 8

Epic Games' CCO recently had an interesting conversation with a Twitter user known as Josh, who is also a Twitch streamer. During a recent stream, Josh spilled the beans on some interesting details he learned from speaking to Donald Mustard about the future of Fortnite.

Among other leaks regarding Kevin the Cube, the Foundation and Naruto in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, there were some other exciting revelations as well.

Josh informed his fans that another female singer would be performing on the Fortnite stage in Season 8. Following the success of the Ariana Grande Rift Tour in Season 7, this comes as an exciting piece of news for players. They instantly got to work, trying to guess who the singer could be.

Is Lady Gaga coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Owing to previous leaks, the first name that came to everyone's mind was Lady Gaga. However, those rumors have been confirmed as fake, and therefore, the popular singer will not be following Ariana Grande's appearance in Fortnite.

didnt they say it was someone other than lady gaga — Dahja 🦋 (@DahjaCat) September 7, 2021

Not her pic.twitter.com/xtJINfrU0h — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) September 7, 2021

With Lady Gaga out of the picture, the stage is open to several potential stars: From Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj, fans have all chosen their favorites. However, only time will tell which popular female singer will have her own Fortnite concert next.

TAYLOR SWIFT

LADY GAGA

DOJA CAT

NICKI MINJA

Card-B



and more possibilities — LukePlayzz11/Ratio (@LukePlayzzz11) September 7, 2021

Another concert, a fresh new storyline and fantastic collaborations make Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 sound like a great follow-up to the current season, and players are looking forward to another classic Fortnite experience.

