Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Live concert, Lady Gaga, Naruto skin, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to have live concerts by Lady Gaga and many other crossovers like Naruto. Epic Games has confirmed none of this information, but the leakers have collected enough evidence to excite players.

Most recently, data miners discovered that Fortnite would soon add a female singer's skin. Considering that the likes of Ariana Grande, J. Balvin, and Travis Scott have already arrived in-game, the community's expectations from the upcoming singer's skin are skyscraping.

Fortnite might host a Rift Tour 2022 live event with Lady Gaga

Fortnite Creative Director Donald Mustard leaves no opportunity to tease upcoming collaborations and events in Fortnite. Following a similar approach, he recently mentioned that Epic would add a female singer's skin to Fortnite.

However, there was no clarity on the singer's identity. Naturally, this left fans guessing, and the most popular guess turned out to be Lady Gaga.

It's definitely Lady Gaga — Ben (@bnwkr) September 7, 2021

This is primarily because the Lady Gaga crossover was leaked alongside Ariana Grande and J. Balvin. Since both singers have already performed in Fortnite, it is safe to assume that Lady Gaga is next.

On the flip side, many leaks have claimed that even though Lady Gaga will eventually come to Fortnite, she will not be the upcoming performer.

If not for the Paparazzi hitmaker, Fortnite might choose Cardi-B, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, or other prominent names for the event in Chapter 2 Season 8.

TAYLOR SWIFT

LADY GAGA

DOJA CAT

NICKI MINJA

Card-B



and more possibilities — LukePlayzz11/Ratio (@LukePlayzzz11) September 7, 2021

Spoiler it’s Billie Eilish AAAAAA pic.twitter.com/tTMK8kmvBI — pozooos (@AngelHrdeez) September 7, 2021

Naruto will not be a Battle Pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Over the past few weeks, almost every leaker in the Fortnite community has rooted for Naruto as a Battle Pass skin in Chapter 2 Season 8. Surprisingly, Donald Mustard has now confirmed that he won't be a part of the Battle Pass.

Instead, the anime character will arrive as an Item Shop skin at some point in Chapter 2 Season 8.

VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.



According to @qCandywing, Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

While many players seem disappointed by this update on Naruto's arrival, others are happy that Fortnite is avoiding crossover skins in the Battle Pass and keeping it original.

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite will soon end with Operation: Sky Fire, and the new season might be called The Last Reality, as per Donald Mustard.

When asked, Donald Mustard apparently defined Season 8 with the words "The Last Reality" 😳



Whether or not this is the name of the new season is currently unclear, but it wouldn't surprise me personally!



(Information by @qCandywing who actually asked Donald Mustard about this!) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 6, 2021

The story and theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is still a mystery, and gamers must wait until September 13, when the new content officially arrives.

