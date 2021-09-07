10 best Fortnite Gun Game codes as of 2021 

With the help of Fortnite Creative, players can now enjoy the Gun Game mode that has always been popular with FPS titles. The community has made a wide range of unique maps up until now, and players certainly have too many options at their disposal.

Gun Game mode in Fortnite works similarly to Call of Duty titles, where players begin with a fixed weapon. With each elimination, the weapon changes and they must get kills with each one in the set to win.

Disclaimer: This listicle is in no particular order.

Best Gun Game maps in Fortnite Creative in 2021.

1) First Person Gun Game

Fortnite's Battle Royale mode offers a third-person perspective to the players. However, the first-person perspective has always been more intense for game modes such as Gun Game.

The First Person Gun Game mode lets players try the Gun Game from a first-person perspective. The first person to get 25 kills wins.

Map Code- 6821-7528-4726

2) Jduth's One Shot Gun Game

As the name suggests, players can eliminate opponents only through single shots in Jduth's One Shot Gun Game. Every weapon kills in one-shot, and the first person to get 15 kills wins.

Jduth's One Shot Gun Game map (Image via Epic Games)

Map Code- 0058-1374-3994

3) Summer Time Gun Game

Summer TIme Gun Game does not offer anything special in terms of gameplay, but it is located at Slurp Beach which is an amazing location. From Food Trucks to the Ferris Wheel, players can certainly get the perfect summer vibe while playing in this map.

Summertime Gun Game map (Image via Epic Games)

Map Code- 5497-9533-0527

4) Terminal Modern Warfare 2 Remake

The Terminal from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is easily one of the most popular maps in the history of FPS games. Getting to play Terminal in Fortnite must be a dream come true for millions of players, to say the least.

Terminal Modern Warfare 2 Remake Gun Game map (Image via Epic Games)

From airplanes to elevators, this remake has every element that can hit Call of Duty veterans with nostalgia.

Map Code- 4340-5772-0250

5) GUNGAME: Mars

Playing Gun Game in outer space is undoubtedly as fun as it sounds. On this map, players can adjust gravity and try out multiple gun combinations with each game.

The GUNGAME: Mars map is unique, and contains several customization options that allow players to determine the modes that suit them best.

Map Code- 3246-2759-9251

6) Trick or Treatin’! Gun Game

Leaks have suggested that Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite might have a Halloween theme. Developers can take inspiration from Trick or Treatin! Gun Game map for the same.

Trick or Treatin! Gun Game map (Image via Epic Games)

Spider Webs and Pumpkins are spread across this map, and players have to get 20 eliminations amidst the spookiness to win.

Map Code- 2554-0350-2054

7) Bikini Bottom map

Even though the Bikini Bottom map is themed specifically for Spongebob fans, other players can equally enjoy its gameplay mechanics.

Bikini Bottom Gun Game map (Image via Epic Games)

Every thirty seconds, a new enchantment is added to the map that introduces random mechanics such as low gravity, sliding, damage buffs, and more. Hence, the Bikini Bottom map is a must try for players who want something new other than the conventional Gun Game mode.

Map Code- 3300-7669-9591

8) Odyssey III map

Odyssey III is a Fortnite Creative map designed for players who love strategy building. There are many floors that are accessible via elevators, and there's a constantly changing item in the middle of the map.

Odyssey III Gun Game map (Image via Epic Games)

The item usually grants exciting buffs to players with regards to health and movement. As for the theme, Odyssey III portrays a futuristic warehouse that produces high-tech items.

Map Code- 4570-7675-6600

9) Nuketown map

Nuketown is another Call of Duty map that is loved by millions of players around the world. The Nuketown map in Fortnite is a replica of the Call of Duty map and contains all the elements such as the two opposing houses and the vehicles in the middle.

Nuketown Gun Game map (Image via Epic Games)

Just like its original version, Nuketown in Fortnite is a map that supports fast-paced action, and Gun Game seems like the perfect mode for it.

Map Code- 6722-4469-6989

10) FortCraft Gun Game

With the Creative mode, Epic Games is aiming to make Fortnite an evergreen game like Minecraft and Roblox.

Even though Fortnite and Minecraft haven't collaborated until now, the fan-made FortCraft Gun Game map combines both games in the most interesting way possible.

FortCraft Gun Game map (Image via Epic Games)

There are 21 weapons available in this mode, and players can witness a plethora of Minecraft themed mechanics in it.

Map Code- 3423-7109-4953

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite is approaching its end, and Operation: Sky Fire will be live soon. Players who have completed their Battle Pass can now try out the aforementioned Gun Game maps before Chapter 2 Season 8 arrives with new content.

