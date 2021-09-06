Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: 10 things players expect to see in the next season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is right around the corner. The Chapter 2 Season 7 finale, Operation Sky Fire, is scheduled for September 12 at 6 pm. Usually, there's a very small gap between the end of one season and the beginning of another, so players can expect the next season to start very shortly after the Operation Sky Fire event. Season 8 is poised to be one of the biggest in Fortnite history.

There are tons of leaks, rumors and theories involving the next season. Here are 10 things players are expecting to see next season.

10 things Fortnite players expect next season

10) New POIs

Fortnite leaks have rumored the destruction of many POIs and the return of many Chapter 1 POIs. Corny Complex is going to be destroyed, Slurpy Swamp and Coral Castle have already been abducted and Misty Meadows will likely be destroyed based on in-game files.

Tilted Towers is rumored to be making a return, as well as other popular Chapter 1 POIs that were seen in the Rift Tour and inside the mothership. The map could be drastically different next season and players have high expectations.

Corny Complex was the latest POI to be abducted in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

9) Collaborations

Fortnite has jumped in feet first when it comes to collaborations. The collaborations are coming fast and furious (though that is one brand that hasn't been collaborated with yet) and aren't slowing down any time soon. Next season could have more DC Comics skins, Naruto and other anime characters, as well as a potential new dimension, the Sideways, another Stranger Things crossover.

The Sideways: Season 8 will reportedly include a mechanic called the Sideways, which is similar to the Upside Down from Stranger Things. The new location will bring monsters to the game.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

8) Weapon mods

Weapon mods were teased in a challenge and may be coming to the game eventually. The game has slowly added more features to the weapons with upgrade benches and crafting, so weapon mods aren't out of the question.

7) New default skins

New default skins made their debut in the Best Friendzy video, prompting many in the community to believe they are going to get new default skins added eventually. With Season 8 arriving shortly, there's a good chance that's when they arrive.

6) Lady Gaga concert

Leaks and rumors have led to the admittedly credible theory that Lady Gaga will be the next live concert. Her fans and Fortnite players alike are very excited for this and hope that it'll be sooner rather than later.

5) The Suicide Squad skins

With immense popularity, among critics and fans alike, of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Fortnite decided to add skins from the movie. Bloodsport already made his Fortnite debut, but Peacemaker, King Shark and Weasel (the latter two arguably stole the show) are rumored as well. Fans would love to see these additions next season.

4) Battle stars

The new battle pass mechanic that used battle stars as currency was pretty successful this season. Most players don't want every single item on the battle pass, and they don't like waiting 100 tiers to get the good skin. This battle pass mechanic will continue for future seasons if the players have their way.

3) More refund tickets

Epic Games issued three lifetime refund tickets for players, many of whom have used all three. Three is a small amount, especially for players who have been playing for a long time. While it's not very likely, it is something many fans would like to see as soon as possible.

2) Cup tournaments

One of the most successful things Fortnite has done is implement tournaments for players to win free skins. This works especially well with collaborative skins, like Gamora, Wonder Woman and J Balvin, because players and fans of those characters and people want to unlock the skin. A lot of players join these tournaments, despite the fact that most won't win the skin.

1) More original concepts

A lot of players enjoy the collaborations, but for a long time Fortnite was making great original concepts and the community would like to see that return. Many believe there should be a healthy balance between the two.

