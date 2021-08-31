Fortnite POI Corny Complex is now dead, long live Corny Complex

After many different leaks, rumors and teases, it appears one Fortnite POI is finally going to bite the dust. Misty Meadows, Coral Castle and Corny Complex have all been the subject of leaks regarding the destruction of a POI. Now, it seems that Corny Complex will be the first to go.
Granted, all of the POI-related leaks could still come true, but Corny Complex is going to likely be the first (and probably not the last) Chapter 2 Season 7 POI to meet destruction before the next season.
Regardless, Corny Complex is a popular POI, and it will be missed by many. Here's the latest information on Corny Complex's future.
Corny Complex is going to get destroyed in Fortnite
According to FortTory, a prominent Fortnite leaker, the abducted pieces of Corny Complex, which are floating just like the other abducted POIs have been, have pieces of the bomb attached to them.
Almost every piece of this floating POI has a bomb attached to it. The IO could be using the bomb, which has Kevin's energy in it, to destroy the Mothership. Corny Complex could be used as the Trojan Horse in this war.
If this is their plan, then this could be how the IO manages to take down the mothership like Dr. Slone said in the leaked audio from the final live event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The populated area, that is still up in the air, would be destroyed, though.
As for Corny Complex, this POI is a Fortnite fan favorite and will be missed once it is inevitably blown up.
Though Corny Complex officially debuted this season, it has kind of been around for longer than that. This is the non-primal version of Colossal Crops from Chapter 2 Season 6. It is also reminiscent of Anarchy Acres and Frenzy Farm, two popular farm themed Fortnite locations from seasons past.