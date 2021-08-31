Fortnite POI Corny Complex is now dead, long live Corny Complex

After many different leaks, rumors and teases, it appears one Fortnite POI is finally going to bite the dust. Misty Meadows, Coral Castle and Corny Complex have all been the subject of leaks regarding the destruction of a POI. Now, it seems that Corny Complex will be the first to go.

Granted, all of the POI-related leaks could still come true, but Corny Complex is going to likely be the first (and probably not the last) Chapter 2 Season 7 POI to meet destruction before the next season.

Regardless, Corny Complex is a popular POI, and it will be missed by many. Here's the latest information on Corny Complex's future.

Corny Complex is going to get destroyed in Fortnite

According to FortTory, a prominent Fortnite leaker, the abducted pieces of Corny Complex, which are floating just like the other abducted POIs have been, have pieces of the bomb attached to them.

Floating Corny Complex Chuncks..



Almost every piece of this floating POI has a bomb attached to it. The IO could be using the bomb, which has Kevin's energy in it, to destroy the Mothership. Corny Complex could be used as the Trojan Horse in this war.

If this is their plan, then this could be how the IO manages to take down the mothership like Dr. Slone said in the leaked audio from the final live event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The populated area, that is still up in the air, would be destroyed, though.

Corny Complex has been abducted, just like Coral Castle and Slurpy Swamp before it. Image via Epic Games

As for Corny Complex, this POI is a Fortnite fan favorite and will be missed once it is inevitably blown up.

reasons why corny complex is the best POI:

I had a spas for 4 games

1 pad every game (had 3 pads at one point)

Cap mats

At least a blue pump off spawn

Guarantee cows

Basically zone everytime

5 henchmen chests

People will say its 50/50 POI but you can land without 50/50 — Podolski (@PodolskiFN) August 1, 2021

Though Corny Complex officially debuted this season, it has kind of been around for longer than that. This is the non-primal version of Colossal Crops from Chapter 2 Season 6. It is also reminiscent of Anarchy Acres and Frenzy Farm, two popular farm themed Fortnite locations from seasons past.

