Fortnite Season 7 leaks: 'Action Figured' skins, Graffiti teaser, and Corny Complex's mini abduction

With Fortnite 17.20 update around the corner, multiple Fortnite Season 7 leaks have been coming out regularly. While the leaks may or may not come true, they are rather interesting, to say the least.

It turns out that in addition to Coral Castle being abducted or destroyed, a piece of terrain from another location will also be beamed up by the Mothership. While it's not a guarantee, it would be rather interesting to see what happens.

Fortnite leak of Coral Castle is not going to be in the game anymore the mothership is coming to get Coral Castle pic.twitter.com/UWztzNs3Rs — Fortnite Pro Gaming W Jett YT (@JettBrow8) June 30, 2021

Alongside the alleged abductions, according to HYPEX, multiple new skins and cosmetics will be coming into the game as well. With that being said, it's time to check out these leaks in detail.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks - Coral Castle destruction, Alien Nanites, building presets, and more

Fortnite Season 7 leaks showcase some amazing new skins

Corny Complex's mini abduction

According to a new leak, it would seem that the aliens will soon be harvesting a bit of material for themselves in-game. As it turns out, in addition to the older POIs that have been abducted into the Mothership, a piece of Corny Complex will be taken as well.

It's unknown why many fans are already speculating that another event like the Spire abduction could take place. However, given that the main IO base and Dr. Slone are located beneath Corny Complex, the chances of the location being obliterated are very slim.

Most Likely will happen like the spire then — DJ Leaks (@DJLeakss) July 2, 2021

Action Figured cosmetics

HYPEX has been rolling out Fortnite Season 7 leaks at an unprecedented rate, and the latest one seems to be rather intriguing. According to the information, players might be getting action figure skins this season, or sometime later this year.

We will most likely get action figures looking skins this season or this year, a "Action Figured" set was added last March but never used! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 1, 2021

Something called the "Action Figured" set was added to the game last March (2020), but nothing much came of it. Given how Epic Games has been doing superhero collaborations, the skins will be coming to the game soon.

Graffiti teaser

Much like how a teaser was showcased in New York's Times Square, to build hype for Fortnite season 7, similarly, a Reddit user has spotted Fortnite-related graffiti on a wall in Chicago.

#Fortnite Season 7 Teasers have also been playing at New York Time Square today!



pic.twitter.com/Wm60BXyvG9 — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) June 5, 2021

According to multiple leakers, the artwork could be related to the "King's Bling" bundle, which was added to Fortnite 17.10. However, given the popularity of Fortnite, it may also be a happy-go-lucky fan simply creating artwork.

Nonetheless, since there are dates associated with the graffiti, fans and leakers alike will have to keep their eyes open for events to unfold on July 14th, 2021.

Bit of a stretch, but it could have something to do with the new Space Jam movie releasing soon.



I was also thinking of Wonder Woman's Golden Wings but not sure about the crown..



Brought to my attention by @andersoonnnnnfn pic.twitter.com/KsjjLBEidu — Max // Fortnite News & Leaks 🛸 (@FNLeaksAndInfo) July 3, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - Naruto & Dragon Ball Z skins

Edited by Gautham Balaji