Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Coral Castle destruction, Alien Nanites, building presets, and more

Epic has recently released a v17.10 update for Fortnite Season 7, which entails dropping into the Alien-themed island and experiencing the changes implemented by the developers.

Several gamers have claimed that Season 7 is undoubtedly the best season in the history of Fortnite. It was recently revealed that the developers are working on bringing out a handful of changes to the game.

This article will discuss the Fortnite leaks that have surfaced so far.

Fortnite Season 7: Massive changes to come in the map

Developers recently revealed that the design team is taking a break from a hectic schedule. Hence, players expected that the island wouldn't see any changes for the next two weeks. However, speculation was blown away when recent Fortnite leaks indicated that changes were implemented on the map.

One of the recent Fortnite leaks indicated that the map will undergo massive changes soon. Data miner Hypex recently revealed that Alien Parasites would be taking over the island and spawning abundantly over Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods, and Holly Hedges.

It was also revealed Alien Mothership would abduct Coral Castle. The abduction will leave a crater on the map, and the IO will have a camp at this place.

Recent leaks also revealed that Kymera would appear in this POI, and it will have an exotic Burst Pulse Rifle. It is anticipated that gamers can get hold of this weapon by exchanging Gold Bars.

Upcoming Map Changes:



- Alien Parasites will takeover: Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods & Holly Hedges.

- Coral Castle will be abducted by the Mothership in chunks which will leave a crater where the IO will have their camp then Kymera will appear there with an exotic Burst Pulse Rifle. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 26, 2021

Data miner Hypex also revealed that the v17.10 update added certain in-game files to the game. It was revealed that these files contained new placeable building presets. However, these changes have not featured in the game.

It is believed that these building presets have been scrapped off by the developers.

In 17.10 there was new place-able builds types added that are not used anywhere yet, they are basically pre-built things.. Could be scrapped or for something else:



- Smart Box - floor, roof & walls

- Smart Tower - box but with stairs

- Smart Bridge - idk

- Smart Auto - idk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 26, 2021

Some of the recent Fortnite leaks are rather amusing. It has been reported that gamers who buy items from a malfunctioning vending machine will get a chicken after a while.

Players can use this method to complete missions or even glide with the help of the animal. It was also revealed that the spawn of wild animals had been reduced considerably in Fortnite Season 7.

Players can also expect the Alien Nanites to make an appearance in Fortnite Season 7 soon. Data miners have leaked that the Nanites will generate biomes and create low-gravity around these Alien biomes. Players will allegedly be launched into the air if they keep on jumping near the biome.

Before the release of Season 7, many gamers complained about the lack of innovation in Fortnite, and some even labeled it a "dead game." It seems Epic has taken these criticisms seriously and is working to re-establish itself as one of the most popular games in the community.

