Fortnite weapon mods may be incoming in Chapter 2 Season 8, according to a new teaser

Fortnite may be adding weapon mods. Upgrading weapons is nothing new for this game. But this time, it comes with a tease that has exciting potential for the game's future.

Fortnite has upgraded benches in the past and introduced crafting mechanics that allow players to upgrade and change weapons. Now, according to a new teaser, weapon mods could be on their way.

This is not the first time Fortnite players have speculated about the addition of weapon mods

According to the community, Fortnite has evidently been testing the waters for this since December 2020. Adding weapon mods would be a huge addition to the game, and it looks like a strong probability now.

Weapon mods coming soon.

In the teaser of a new Fortnite challenge, players are instructed to upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon. But tucked into this teaser is a peek into weapon mods. While speculative, this could be a clear indication of things to come. Furthermore, the challenge is described as:

"Get some upgraded hardware and get to work. Weapon mods are working as expected. The lab will be pleased."

Weapon mods could be coming to Fortnite very soon based on the tease in this challenge. Image via Lazkyleaks_ on Twitter

Modding was first added to the game in Chapter 2, Season 7, but not for weapons. Vehicle mods can be placed on cars to change the way they drive. So there is good reason to believe that developers will introduce a weapons mod as well.

But there's no telling what Epic Games has planned for the new modded weapons. A silencer is a likely addition as Fortnite has other suppressed weapons that are currently vaulted. The details and nuances of the modifications are speculative at this moment.

The suppressed assault rifle, whose silencer could become a new weapon mod in the future (Image via Epic Games)

They will likely come in floor loot, ammo boxes, and other in-game searchable, just as nuts and bolts do. There's also no telling when these will be added. However, with Chapter 2, Season 8 right around the corner, weapons mods could be in Fortnite sooner rather than later.

