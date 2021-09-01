Fortnite 'Joy' skin is yet another bold move in the right direction

Epic Games has added a community skin in Fortnite update v17.50, and it is most certainly a bold move. The skin was designed by popular concept artist DahjaCat on Twitter, whose Cosmo design also went viral. However, while Cosmo might be Dahja's most popular concept so far, developers chose to add their 'Joy' design to the battle royale.

DahjaCat designed Joy after gaining inspiration from Vitiligo patients. It is a common skin disease that many people across the world have. Those affected by the disease have pale white patches on their skin, and instead of so many other designs to choose from, Epic Games chose to add Joy to Fortnite.

Many Fortnite fans were upset at seeing such a skin arrive in the game and claimed that people would not buy it. However, it was Epic Games' plan to target such individuals and make them aware of Vitiligo by adding more variety to the range of skins in the game.

Fortnite adds Joy to make the game more inclusive

For all the years that Fortnite has been out, it has seen countless skins. Ranging from all races to genders, fans have seen Epic Games try to be as inclusive as possible. Earlier, however, it used to avoid characters that did not conform to the stereotypical body types.

Fortunately, Joy brings in a little more diversity to Fortnite skins. It isn't the usual skin that fans would see in games. Instead, it might even be a hot take for the gaming community. However, the gaming community isn't filled with homogenous players, and games need to start reflecting that.

More skins like Joy are needed in Fortnite

Joy's arrival has clearly upset many fans since it goes against the norms of characters that players are used to. In fact, some of them have even resorted to hurling abuses at Epic for adding the skin to Fortnite.

Until more skins like Joy show up in games, people will not be comfortable with them. Therefore, the community is glad that Epic Games made such a bold move in the right direction by adding the Joy skin to Fortnite.

