Everything new in Fortnite update v17.50: New skins, map changes, and more

Epic Games just dropped Fortnite update v17.50, and it has introduced a variety of skins, items, emotes, and even map changes. This could possibly be the last update before Chapter 2 Season 8 arrives, and the developer made sure to keep fans busy.

Fortnite update v17.50 has a download size of 2.17 GB on PC, and it includes a massive overhaul for the Item Shop. Unfortunately, the map changes in the update aren't significant, with a few locations being renamed. Fans will have to wait for the next season to arrive for any substantial changes to the map.

Fortnite update v17.50 also features a community skin made by the concept artist DahjaCat, who has created some fantastic character outfit concepts in the past. One of her most recent designs finally made it into the game and could soon become a popular skin.

Fortnite update v17.50 brings new skins, map changes, and more

Amongst all the skins and other items, the Ant-Man skin from Marvel gets a new emote in Fortnite. Based on the emote icon that has leaked, it looks like players will be able to ride a flying ant using the emote.

New skins in Fortnite update v17.50

At least seven new skins have arrived in the recent Fortnite update, ranging from the uncommon to the epic rarity. Three of these follow the alien theme of Chapter 2 Season 7, and might be essential characters in the upcoming live event. These are:

Brainstorm: An alien with a floating brain instead of a head; Trespasser Elite: An armored alien hunter; Bloom: An alien species resembling a flower.

Apart from this, players also have the Joy skin designed by DahjaCat. Joy is a character suffering from Vitiligo, a common skin condition, and aims to add variety to the existing Fortnite skins. Joy also comes with her own Doja Cat "Kiss Me More" emote.

NEW DOJA CAT EMOTE (comes with DahjaCat's Skin) & ANOTHER EMOTE! (both Traversal) pic.twitter.com/x271J1osnI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 31, 2021

Apart from these character skins, there are multiple backblings, pickaxes, loading screens, wraps, and many other cosmetics that have been added to the Item Shop in Fortnite update v17.50.

Fortnite update v17.50 map changes

The map changes in this Fortnite update aren't as significant. Slurpy Swamp looks a little bit different. Apart from the visual changes, the POI also has a new name and is now called "Sludgy Swamp."

When players jump into the game, they can also notice that Corny Complex looks strangely empty following its abduction by the alien mothership.

Apart from the map changes and the skins, Fortnite update v17.50 also introduces a new LTM, multiple challenges to earn XP, free rewards, and a new and upgradable pair of backbling and pickaxe for Fortnite Crew members.

A famous leaker has also noticed FortByte audio samples in the new update files, which could mean that gamers might be getting another collectible challenge soon where they will have to pick up several fragments across the map.

Some FortByte sound files have been re-added in this update..?



(Noticed by @InTheShadeYT) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 31, 2021

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks - New map, live event, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer