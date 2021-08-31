Fortnite adds Doja Cat's "Kiss me more" emote

Epic Games has fulfilled the wishes of a Fortnite concept artist as the developers have added her skin design to the game in update v17.50. The skin by DahjaCat also comes with an emote inspired by Doja Cat's 'Kiss me More.'

DahjaCat is evidently a Doja Cat fan, and the singer even inspires her Twitter handle. Her designs are fascinating, and cosmo (one of her previous concepts) became viral on Twitter.

Joy is a character with Vitiligo, a common skin disease, and she aims to add a little variety to the skins in the game. Therefore, Epic Games decided to add the Doja Cat 'Kiss me More' in Fortnite and the new skin.

NEW DOJA CAT EMOTE (comes with DahjaCat's Skin) & ANOTHER EMOTE! (both Traversal) pic.twitter.com/x271J1osnI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 31, 2021

Doja Cat joins Fortnite in update v17.50

The new Roller Vibes emote in Fortnite is from Doja Cat's popular song 'Kiss me more.' Her collaboration with SZA has close to 190 million views on YouTube. Therefore, Epic Games thought it would be the best song to choose for an emote.

Roller Vibes island Icon Series emote and will come along with the Joy skin bundle in Fortnite. The bundle will cost similar to other Icon Series, and players will have to shell out 1,500 V-bucks to get their hands on the bundle.

Fans react to Joy, and Doja Cat emote

Watching Doja Cat's emote arrive in Fortnite is like a dream come true for many of her fans. Therefore, introducing inclusive skin to raise awareness for skin disease with the Doja Cat emote has excited many.

Twitter is full of exhilarated fans and supportive ones who have already committed to buying the skin and the emote.

I can not even explain how much happiness is filled inside me, Epic Games I love you with all my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true. WELCOME TO FORTNITE JOY I LOVE YOU BABIE 😭🌈 pic.twitter.com/66rUhYcxQx — Dahja 🦋 (@DahjaCat) August 31, 2021

If you collect icon emotes, you need to get her. It is mandatory —  KuletXCore ◢ ◤ (@KuletXCore) August 31, 2021

Doja Cat emote with Dahja cat skin lmao that’s amazing — fitzy (@FitzyLeakz) August 31, 2021

Yo her emote!! Also FINALLY! 4 seasons later.. We finally get a Fortnite original dance with original music. What took you freakin long!? — Nanoboy33 (@NanoLeon3000) August 31, 2021

Joy and the Doja Cat emote one of the interesting skins and emotes coming to Fortnite via update v17.50. There is also an Ant-man emote that allows players to ride a flying ant and a few new skins for the Chapter 2 Season 7 alien theme.

