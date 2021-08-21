Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: The Sideways POI, Will Smith, new map, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is still a month away, but the leaks are already overflowing. Based on them, it seems like lots are going to change, and some fun stuff will be added that is going to change the game entirely.

While the most common leak of Season 8 is the upcoming Naruto skin, players might be excited to learn that the Morty skin is also in line for a release soon. Data miners have discovered that Rick and Morty will not stay apart for long as the game files show a Morty skin present.

Based on the leaks, Morty is coming to the Item Shop in Fortnite Season 7.

Mecha Morty will either be out tonight or tomorrow, here's his shop announcement text:



- "He’s built for battle. He’s intimidating by association. He’s got your back. Don’t leave home without your Morty. Check out Mecha Morty in the Item Shop now!" pic.twitter.com/OFvynPm82n — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 20, 2021

Stranger Things POI The Sideways in Season 8 of Fortnite

An anonymous leaker put out massive leaks a long time back about what is coming to Fortnite. According to them, a new POI will be added that will be identical to the Upside Down dimension from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things.

While it might seem far-fetched to some, with aliens, UFOs, and parasites already on the island, the sky really seems the limit. Famous leaker Hypex also gave a sneak of the data files in Fortnite, which have "sideways" mentioned in the names.

Some loot tiers were added for "The Sideways" monsters that get added next Halloween (according to the Reddit leak):



- Loot_Sideways_Weak (Grey Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_Strong (Blue Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_SuperStrong (Purple/Legendary Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_ZigZag (Jumpscare) pic.twitter.com/Q7pVF6GxCj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

As the leaks mention, this content is stored for Halloween, and the "Sideways" might introduce monsters to the island. However, the most exciting part is that these creatures and mechs will be ridable, surely introducing exciting gameplays.

Furthermore, the introduction of this POI might bring a new map, as many have suggested on online forums. Fan concepts of the new map are all over the internet.

Thats awesome but look at mine! (Dont say i copyed him cuz i di it before him) pic.twitter.com/uez3Bs8sVj — Smoothie_boi (@Smoothieboi1) August 17, 2021

Will Smith from Bad Boys coming soon to Fortnite Item Shop

Leakers have dug out that the Will Smith files have been added to the game, and with Morty coming to the Item Shop, players might get a chance to grab the Will Smith skin in the same week.

#Fortnite Upcoming Will Smith Skin from the movie "Bad Boys"!! pic.twitter.com/mMx4ydvUxW — Informer - Fortnite Leaks & News (@InformerLeaks) August 17, 2021

The cosmetic is inspired by the Bad Boys franchise and will feature the Hollywood veteran in the classic all-black suave look.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 ends on September 12, and players can expect the new season to take over from September 13.

Also read: Where to dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park in Fortnite (Week 11 challenges)

Edited by Ravi Iyer