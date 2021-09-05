Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Theme: What to expect, leaks, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is right around the corner as the alien invasion will soon end with Operation: Sky Fire. Naturally, players are excited to witness new POIs on the map that will cater to a new ancient Egyptian/Halloween theme.

While Epic Games hasn't teased anything related to Chapter 2 Season 8 yet, here's everything leaked by prominent and trustworthy data miners in the Fortnite community.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will have an ancient Egyptian theme

Many leaks and theories have pointed towards Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 having an ancient Egyptian theme.

Many believe that the Pyramids in Egypt have been built by the aliens. Fortnite is currently facing an alien invasion in Chapter 2 Season 7, and it makes perfect sense if the aliens leave after building some Pyramids on the map.

Moreover, HYPEX, on Twitter, has claimed that a Mummy skin is in the works for Chapter 2 Season 8. This further increases the possibility of a Pyramids POI in Fortnite.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Other POIs such as Cubes and Crash Site can definitely be a part of the next season. While the former will feature Kevin the Cube, the latter will be the place where the Mothership UFO shall crash after Skyfire.

HYPEX has mentioned that the Mummy skin could be scrapped. However, the Pyramids POI will still make its way to Fortnite, and players can expect an ancient Egyptian themed season owing to it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might have a spooky Halloween theme

It is worth noting that Halloween, which is always a grand occasion in Fortnite, will also arrive during Chapter 2 Season 8. Hence, Epic Games might decide to make the upcoming season spookier than ever.

The highly-anticipated Mummy skin can also match well with the Halloween theme. Also, the Sideways mechanics will introduce monsters in Fortnite, which is another scary element.

Some loot tiers were added for "The Sideways" monsters that get added next Halloween (according to the Reddit leak):



- Loot_Sideways_Weak (Grey Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_Strong (Blue Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_SuperStrong (Purple/Legendary Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_ZigZag (Jumpscare) pic.twitter.com/Q7pVF6GxCj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

Fortnitemares will return during Chapter 2 Season 8, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the entire season revolves around ghosts and spooky objects. As for the Battle Pass skins, players can yet again expect a plethora of crossovers such as Naruto, Lady Gaga, The Riddler, and more.

The Chapter 2 Seaon 7 finale, Operation: Sky Fire, will go live on September 12, and the new season will arrive on September 13.

