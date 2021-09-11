Create
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks final recap: Naruto skin, Kunai weapons, Live concert, and everything known so far

Naruto will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 along with explosive Kunai weapon (Image via Sportskeeda)
Francis Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified Sep 11, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Feature

Only a couple of days separate gamers from the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and the hype increases with each moment.

The alien-themed season will soon end with the scheduled Operation Sky Fire live event to demonstrate the face-off between the IO and the alien factions.

For the past few weeks, numerous leaks have been revealed regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. These leaks have been going around the internet for some time and are difficult to miss.

Since the leaks are haphazard, this article will compile all the information regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 so that gamers can have it easy to get all the news in one place.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Major leaks showcase the content for the upcoming season

1) Naruto skin

Naruto skin will be added to the game in the next season (Image via BlackDemonShark/Twitter)
Most of the limelight has been upon Naruto Uzumaki ever since it was first reported that the popular anime character was getting a Fortnite skin.

The Epic v Apple trials had released the document stating that Epic intended to add him to the game back in Season 5. However, the project was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

A few weeks back, the rumors regarding the addition of Naruto to the game started surfacing. It gained weight after it was reported that Epic was in negotiations to gain the rights of Naruto.

It was soon reported that Epic had been successful in their venture, and Naruto will feature as a Battle Pass skin. However, the entire saga took a surprising turn after Donald Mustard revealed that Naruto won't be a Battle Pass skin but will feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 later.

2) Kunai Weapons

Naruto without any ninja weapons won't serve justice to the character. Therefore, Epic has decided to roll out a special ninja class weapon for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

It was reported that the Kunai weapons would be explosive. Gamers can expect it to explode when deployed towards enemies. However, the detailed functionality of the weapon will be revealed once the new season drops in the game.

3) Live Concert

The documents that leaked the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration revealed that Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga were also expected to be a part of the Battle Royale franchise.

The absence of a live concert event bugged gamers for a long time until Ariana Grande appeared on the island in Fortnite Season 7. This raised several speculations that the next name will be Lady Gaga, and the event will be scheduled for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Recent leaks report that Epic will be adding a live concert to the upcoming season. However, the artist is someone other than Lady Gaga. No one is quite sure regarding her dismissal.

The community is quite interested in finding out about the mysterious female artist expected to feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. While several names have been popping up, it is challenging to narrow down without any significant leak.

4) Return of the Cube

Kevin the Cube is one of the most popular items in Fortnite. It was last seen in Fortnite Season X, and its long absence raised several questions in the gaming community.

Gamers were hoping that Kevin the Cube might return to the game soon, and it seems Epic has answered their prayers. It was recently reported that the Cube would be returning to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The addition of the Cube is expected to carry out significant changes to the island concerning the POIs on the map. It was also reported that Kevin the Cube will take up a pivotal role in determining the storyline's progress in the upcoming season.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
