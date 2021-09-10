What to expect from Kevin the Cube returning in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Kevin the Cube is finally making a comeback on the island with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The return of the popular item to the island has stirred up hype from fans, and everyone is looking forward to seeing what changes feature in the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to roll out several changes to the map. It was earlier anticipated that the Naruto skin may take the entirety of the limelight ever since it was announced, but Kevin the Cube is getting some love as well.

The addition of the Cube this upcoming season has raised a lot of eyebrows, and the community is rife with speculation as to what they can expect.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Expectations from Kevin the Cube

First appearing back in Chapter 1 Season 5, Kevin the Cube was last seen during the Fortnite Season X event.

Players are expecting Kevin to behave similarly this time around as well. Gamers will remember that the arrival of the Cube in Fortnite was due to the Sky Rift and was marked with constant lightning strikes on the cacti. The arrival of the Cube was highlighted with the destruction of a POI.

Kevin The Cube Appeared for the first time exactly 3 years ago in the 24th of August 2018



Happy Birthday Kevin 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3dqUUowD3V — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) August 24, 2021

Fans have been eager to have it back in the game ever since, and Epic Games has responded positively, announcing that Kevin the Cube will return to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The situation is quite similar as several POIs are on the verge of destruction. The Cube can be placed at any location on the island, and it won't be a surprise if it takes up any destroyed POI.

It has been rumored that a Cube-themed POI will feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, without the lack of leaks or data mines, it is too early to claim that Kevin the Cube will be a permanent location on the map.

The image of The Cube seen during The Rift Tour is actually from the Chapter 2 map!



We might see Kevin return soon. #Fortnite



(via @ShiinaBR & @DoeFozy) pic.twitter.com/dD3u4rbAjM — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) August 6, 2021

The Cube was characterized by its rolling behavior, and it changed location several times. This caused destruction on the island and gamers anticipate that a similar situation will happen once again in the upcoming season.

The Cube acted as a launchpad and gamers bounced off right after touching it. But Kevin the Cube dealt lightning strikes whenever gamers shot at it. These two properties are expected to remain as well.

It was rumored that the Cube will be controlled by a character named 'The Queen' and will play a vital role later on in the season. However, this theory lacks concrete evidence and hence, it does not confirm if the character will be added.

