Kevin the Cube returns in Fortnite Season 7, here is where you can find him

Exciting rumors have been circulating online about the possible return of the fan-favorite Kevin the Cube to Fortnite. While players thought they might have to wait until next season to see the popular cube, Epic Games decided to give them an early sneak peek in Chapter 2 - Season 7.

Ahead of the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event, players need to collect certain orbs for the CounterMeasure bomb quest. It is suspected that the IO is going to sneak this bomb into the Mothership and blow it up to get rid of the extraterrestrials once and for all.

Interestingly, there is something about these orbs that makes them stand out. Fortnite leaker FortyTorty pointed out how the texture of these orbs is similar to that of Kevin the Cube from Chapter 1. It seems like fans might have to make do with Kevin the 'Orb' before the Cube arrives.

The Orbs you need to collect for the Counter Measure Bomb quest have the same textures as Kevin the Cube...



Kevin the Orb? 😳 pic.twitter.com/sBEL6ztrh1 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 24, 2021

Kevin the Cube arrives in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite players rejoice as the game heads toward a new 'old' era of content. Kevin the Cube first appeared in a memory during the Ariana Grande Rift Tour concert. Surprisingly, the cube was spotted on the Chapter 2 map, which led to rumors of its return.

Following this occurrence, yet another leak suggested that a POI on the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 map is going to be called 'Cubes'. This once again suggests that Kevin the Cube is going to play a major role in the upcoming season.

Here some pictures. pic.twitter.com/mh77zyxrzu — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 24, 2021

Where to find Kevin the Cube in Fortnite?

Now, with the all-new orbs for the CounterMeasure bomb quest, this is the biggest hint yet pointing toward the arrival of Kevin the Cube in Fortnite. Everything points toward the fan-favorite cube returning.

While Kevin is still appearing as orbs across Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite, it might develop into its final cube form as the the new season arrives.

