Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Which POIs are getting destroyed next season?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be unveiled in the next ten days, and gamers are currently enjoying the final phase of the alien-themed season.

Developers have been quite successful in maintaining the storyline of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8. Regular content updates have also kept gamers glued to the game. The success of the ongoing season has compelled gamers to consider what new features await them in the season ahead.

It has been reported that several popular POIs on the island will be facing severe consequences. Data miners have revealed that these POIs will be destroyed in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Alien Mothership crashes into popular POIs of the island

It is no secret that the island is under alien invasion. Right towards the end of Fortnite Season 6, Epic introduced several alien objects to the island, and gamers were able to experience the transition to the new theme.

The Season 7 Battle Pass trailer revealed that the aliens have taken over the island, and the IO headed by Dr. Slone is fighting against them.

It is anticipated that the two factions will meet towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, and will fight their way to claim the island.

It has been revealed that the final face-off will cause the Alien mothership to crash upon several POIs on the island.

Data miners have revealed that several locations on the island will be destroyed, and several other POIs will be the crash sites of the UFO.

The following locations will get destroyed during the event:



• Misty Meadows

• Dirty Docks

• Pleasent Park



Also the Mothership will split into diffrent parts and there will be multiple Crashsites next season!

The claims made by the data miner were confirmed when a recent in-game file went viral on the internet.

Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are getting destroyed with this season's event

Both POIs were tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Aftermath) and (Remove)



This file explicitly reveals that Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are destroyed in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8. Apparently, the developers have already tested the feature in the game.

The recently released Week 13 challenge also solidifies the prospect of destroying popular POIs in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

Apparently, gamers are assigned to warning signs over Dirty Docks, Misty Meadows, and Pleasant Park. There is a fourth location involved as well. However, the name has not been revealed by the developers.

Some of the most popular POIs in Fortnite will be destroyed in the aftermath of the crash. Gamers are eager to find out how the massive UFO will be destroyed and who will claim victory.

The destruction of the popular locations in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, indicates Epic will introduce new POIs. The new locations will surely raise gamers' interest, and it is expected that these POIs will turn out to be hot drops for gamers.

