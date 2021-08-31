Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skin leak has Batman & Joker fans jumping out of their seats

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks have already revealed many new skins, abilities, and map changes that players can expect. Most recently, it was leaked that Batman, Lex Luthor, The Riddler, and other DC skins might be coming next season.

A new Fortnite leak account named The Divergence Protocol has surfaced with some of the most mind-boggling Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks ever. Apparently, Epic Games also has some sort of affiliation with the project, so players can trust the content leaked through it.

Lex Luthor, The Penguin, and other DC supervillains coming to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8

The Divergence Protocol posts leaks similar to how Epic teases new content. There's an element of mystery, and players have to rack their brains to understand it.

Through a Divergence Super Series, the new leaker talked about three possible targets:

:: Possible Target Registry Generated ::



█████▒▒▒▒▒ Transferring data to User\1940... pic.twitter.com/D2UzqLwKdG — The Divergence Protocol (@TheProtocol) August 29, 2021

The three targets are most likely Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins.

From the looks of it, these skins can be:

Batman Who Laughs

The Penguin

The Riddler

Batman Who Laughs, The Penguin, and The Riddler in Fortnite (Image via HappyPower/YouTube)

The Super Series, teased by Divergence Protocol, also revolves around a 'perfect' team that will protect the island in Chapter 2 Season 8.

:: Incoming Transmission - The Super Series ::



Reply "22" to proceed. pic.twitter.com/xISgVPSQii — The Divergence Protocol (@TheProtocol) August 29, 2021

Lastly, the data miner talked about Lexcorp Industries in a tweet. DC Comics fans quickly guessed that this was a reference to Lex Luthor.

Lexcorp Industries believes in uniting you with your destiny. You are the one who follows the thread, not the fibers. Balance yourself on the thread of reality, there's not long left. pic.twitter.com/UYEn5uXOop — The Divergence Protocol (@TheProtocol) August 30, 2021

Will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 be DC-themed?

If the leaks mentioned above turn out to be accurate, players will undoubtedly witness a lot of DC skins in Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite. However, it is also almost confirmed that the Battle Pass would have anime skins such as Naruto and Goku.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

In addition to that, HYPEX has claimed that the Fortnite map will have POIs such as Cubes, Pyramids, and Crash Site in the next season.

Cubes seems like a POI for Kevin the Cube, and Crash Site might be where the Mothership UFO drops following the SkyFire event.

Lastly, the Pyramids POI hints towards an ancient Egyptian/Halloween theme.

All in all, the Divergence Protocol has further complicated the mystery behind Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite. While it is safe to assume that Epic will release a wide range of skins through crossovers, the authentic Fortnite storyline will also progress steadily.

