All locations for ammo boxes at Dirty Docks in Fortnite (Week 12 challenges)

Ever since Farmer Steel was abducted in Fortnite, Hayseed has been taking no chances with the aliens. After fortifying his house and stocking up on supplies anticipating the worst, he's now asking players as well to stock up on supplies and be prepared. According to him, "The end is nigh."

Now, while the end may not be upon Fortnite, loopers do need to be stockpiled and prepared. Given that Dr. Slone is planning on bringing down a Mothership that's larger than the island, having a few extra supplies wouldn't hurt.

Loopers need to make their way down to Dirty Docks and search five ammo boxes to complete the task. Upon completion, they will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points and will get to keep anything they find from the ammo boxes as well.

Note: Fortnite week 12 Epic challenges will go live on August 26th, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks" Fortnite week 12 Epic challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players have to find and search a total of five ammo boxes at Dirty Docks. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Unlike chests in Fortnite, ammo boxes in Fortnite have no visual indications and have to be found manually by plain sight. Coming across them during a match is fairly common, and players find ample amounts of them in every game.

However, intentionally searching for ammo boxes is rather hard, as they are often well hidden, or placed out of reach of players. Nonetheless, there is an easy way to find some in Dirty Docks.

Ammo boxes location at Dirty Docks in Fortnite Season 7

As mentioned above, there is an easy way to find ammo boxes in Dirty Docks rather than just hoping to stumble upon a few. Players are guaranteed to find ammo boxes inside the large structures located within the POI. There are seven of them in total. Here are their locations.

In addition to these large buildings, players can also find ammo boxes lying about in the open, and inside the many shipping containers that litter the area. Suffice to say that finding five in a single match won't be a challenge at all.

However, having said that, given Dirty Docks' popularity, players can expect a lot of company, and should rotate out of the area as soon as possible to avoid being eliminated. Alternatively, players can even use the ammo found to put up stiff resistance and secure an easy elimination.

